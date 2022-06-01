PPL joins EPRI Climate READi initiative to address power system resilience and adaptation

Collaborative effort is focused on strengthening grid resilience against potential climate and weather impacts
ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation PPL today announced it has joined Climate READi, a three-year initiative launched by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to address energy system climate resilience and adaptation as extreme weather events continue to increase.
"As we strive to address climate change and achieve a net-zero future, we've made significant progress in hardening our systems and deploying smart grid technology to make our energy networks more resilient to severe weather that may become more frequent with climate change," said Gregory Dudkin, chief operating officer of PPL Corporation.
"Joining EPRI's Climate READi Initiative will help us build on these efforts in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and now Rhode Island by providing valuable insights into future climate impacts, rather than relying on historical data. This climate modeling will help inform our adaptation, hardening and resilience investments to deliver long-term reliability for our customers."
Across its Pennsylvania and Kentucky operating companies, PPL has invested more than $20 billion over the past decade on infrastructure improvements, much of that focused on incorporating new technology and hardening transmission and distribution systems. These improvements have reduced the number of outages our customers experience by an average of 35% over the past decade despite recent increases in storm activity and severity. As PPL expands its operations to Rhode Island with the recent acquisition of The Narragansett Electric Company, now Rhode Island Energy, the corporation is focused on replicating this success.
Climate READi will enable global energy companies, climate scientists, regulators and other stakeholders to proactively analyze and apply climate data, allowing for the planning, design and operation of resilient energy systems of the future. EPRI's collaborative model will convene the global thought leaders and scientific researchers necessary to build an informed and consistent approach. PPL is one of 13 anchor companies that have joined the initiative.
Learn more about Climate READi here: www.epri.com/READi
About PPL Corporation
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.
Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.
Contact for news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997, rwhill@pplweb.com
SOURCE PPL Corporation
