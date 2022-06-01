Eight health departments and one vital records/health statistics unit awarded accreditation or reaccreditation status by the Public Health Accreditation Board

PHAB awards accreditation to high-performing health departments and a vital records unit.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) today announced the names of eight public health departments and one vital records/health statistics (VRHS) unit that have achieved accreditation or reaccreditation status, after completion of a systematic and peer-reviewed process against national standards. These departments demonstrated their commitment to continuous quality and performance improvement.

"Going through the accreditation process pushed us to transform ourselves in all aspects of our health department," said Kimberly Mueller, Health Officer of the Fond Du Lac County Health Department. "The work has motivated us and showed us how strong and resilient we are as a team. It is extremely rewarding to receive this designation and we are honored to finally be at this space."

Health departments are the backbone of the public health system and positively impact the health of the communities they serve, through essential services such as vaccination, food inspections, health education, and vital records. Accreditation supports health departments in their delivery of these programs and services to drive performance improvement, strong infrastructure and transformation.

"Accreditation has helped us focus on establishing realistic objectives and measures to assess our work and has provided a standard to which we compare our outcomes," said Guy Beaudoin, Deputy State Registrar of the State of Wyoming Department of Health. "We are very proud of this accomplishment and plan to continue using PHAB guidelines and measures to sustain and improve our overall performance."

PHAB, the non-profit organization that administers the national accrediting program, works to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing and transforming the quality and performance of governmental public health departments in the United States and abroad.

"It's no easy task to seek accreditation, especially with the ebb and flow of the pandemic," said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. "We are extremely proud of the work that these departments put into seeking and achieving accreditation and using accreditation to transform their communities."

National initial accreditation was awarded May 20, 2022 to:

Crawford County Public Health, OH

Columbiana County General Health District, OH

Fond du Lac County Health Department, WI

Madison County Public Health, OH

Monmouth County Regional Health Commission #1, NJ

Warren City Health District, OH

National reaccreditation was awarded May 20, 2022 to:

Clay County Public Health Center, MO

Naugatuck Valley Health District, CT

National VRHS accreditation was awarded May 20, 2022 to:

Wyoming Department of Health, Vital Statistics Services

For more information, contact Janalle Goosby at jgoosby@phaboard.org. Learn more about PHAB and accreditation at http://www.phaboard.org. Be in the know: subscribe to PHAB's e-newsletter.

###

About the Public Health Accreditation Board

The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) was created to serve as the national public health accrediting body and is funded in part by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The development of national public health accreditation has involved, and is supported by, public health leaders and practitioners from the national, state, local, Tribal, and territorial levels.

Media Contact

Janalle Goosby, Public Health Accreditation Board, (571) 895-1996, jgoosby@phaboard.org

Twitter

SOURCE Public Health Accreditation Board