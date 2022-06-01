On Demand Pharmaceuticals Announces Preferred Supplier Relationship with Azzur Group

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Demand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ODP), an innovative technology company transforming the way medicines are made, announced today that it has signed a Preferred Supplier agreement with Azzur Group through 2024. The transformation of ODP's Rockville Headquarters into a State-of-the-Art cGMP Medicine Manufacturing facility began with Azzur in the fall of 2020.
Azzur collaborated in designing ODP's GMP Roadmap and helped develop the strategy and execution plan for ushering in this latest addition to Maryland's Biotech Hub. Building on the strategy, Azzur worked alongside ODP to initiate a Managed Services approach to execution, providing a single source for Commissioning services, Equipment rentals, Technology subscriptions, and a series of outsourced packages covering Environmental Monitoring, Training, and Documentation.
Dr. John Lewin, ODP's Chief Medical Officer, said "The flexibility Azzur demonstrated to accommodate the fluid nature of a startup and the challenges we all faced during the COVID-19 pandemic was remarkable. Having the ability to pull on a variety of resources and expertise, when we needed it, is the reason we entered this relationship."
Tita Tavares, the Director of Azzur Washington, D.C., said "Enabling ODP to implement their innovative approaches required beginning with compliance in mind. Our unique approach to the Compliance Services world parallels ODP's strengths for innovation and delivering value to customers. At Azzur Group, we deliver the cGMP solutions required to address the greatest challenges life science companies face at every stage of their life cycle. ODP is on their way to filing their first regulatory submission and we look forward to our future efforts together."
About On Demand Pharmaceuticals
On Demand Pharmaceuticals™ is an innovative technology company transforming how medicines are made so they can be produced on demand—whenever and wherever medicines are needed. Our breakthrough manufacturing technology platform, Pharmacy on Demand (PoD)™, can be quickly customized to produce anything from key starting materials to active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and final formulated drugs and was recently named by the World Economic Forum and published in Scientific American as one of the top 10 emerging technologies of 2021. With this technology, we're on a mission to provide an adequate, safe, and reliable supply of medicines to every community across the world.
For additional information, please visit https://ondemandpharma.com
About Azzur Group
From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain.
For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.
SOURCE On Demand Pharmaceuticals
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
