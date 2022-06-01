Rowland Insurance Agency Joins Top Brokerage Firm PCF Insurance

LEHI, Utah, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the completion of a strategic partnership with Rowland Insurance Agency with locations in Anderson, Belton, and Clinton, South Carolina, supported by insurance mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Insurance Merger Specialists LLC.
Founded in 1997, Rowland Insurance is a full-service agency offering auto, home, commercial, and life insurance out of its three South Carolina offices.
"We are excited to welcome Renea Rowland and the Rowland Insurance team to the PCF family," says Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Renea is highly entrepreneurial and has built solid collaborative relationships with her clients—a crucial component of our collective retention and long-term success."
To achieve long-term, sustainable growth, PCF Insurance intentionally selects Agency Partners who believe in the PCF business strategy, possess a proven track record of success, are highly entrepreneurial, and are looking to grow beyond their current watermark.
"PCF allows me to continue to run my agency the way I've done for the past 25 years," said Renea Rowland, principal of Rowland Insurance. "And we're confident this partnership will provide a long runway for continued perpetuation through operational resources, new growth opportunities, and a network of knowledgeable colleagues."
About Rowland Insurance Agency
Since 1997, Rowland Insurance has offered clients affordable insurance options, and a 'hometown' feel from all three South Carolina locations: Anderson, Belton, and Clinton. Learn more at rowlandinsurance.net.
About PCF Insurance Services
Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.
