RemedyIQ Provides Revenue Cycle Solutions for Healthcare Providers

We work to make sure your organization is paid accurately, efficiently, and quickly.
LOS ANGELES , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collecting payments and identifying leakage in the revenue cycle remains a top priority for healthcare providers. External factors like complex reimbursement methodologies, electronic medical record enhancements, contracting pressures, along with staffing shortages have compounded the situation and increased pressure on providers to find a workable solution to the problem. RemedyIQ empowers healthcare organizations with the tools, insights, and data-supported root cause analysis they need to be successful.
RemedyIQ was launched by founding partners Sarah Lewis, Matthew Thomas, and Vanessa Fix who together bring over 50 years of industry experience, working with clients from single rural to the largest multi-state, multi-facility systems, including hospitals, physicians, and ambulatory surgical centers. Their demonstrated track record of accomplishments includes leading teams which collected over $100 million annually behind all other processes, technology, and vendors, while also partnering with clients to fix systemic issues to prevent future leakage.
"Billions of dollars are left on the table every year due to denials, underpayments, and incorrect or incomplete billing and coding. We believe there is an opportunity to holistically improve processes to decrease costs, enhance the patient experience and increase the overall financial health of providers. We create and implement remedies to address the underlying causes because treating the symptom isn't enough," Sarah Lewis said.
"The advantage we bring is that we believe the remedy lies within an organization's people, processes, and technology, and our mission is to help them find it. By doing so, we empower our clients so they can do what they do best, help, care, and heal their patients," Matthew Thomas said.
RemedyIQ revenue cycle solutions are customized based on each client's individual needs. The company partners existing technology with payer-specific parameters to ensure your organization is paid accurately, efficiently, and quickly. As a trusted partner, you can depend on RemedyIQ to provide "actionable insight, not just reports; and sustainable solutions, not band-aids."
"We offer healthcare providers actionable steps to improve expected reimbursement which will improve visibility into payer practices, cash flow, and resource management. Adding provider-tailored and technology-enabled workflow modifications increases efficiency, which in turn accelerates cash and eliminates redundant work efforts," Vanessa Fix concluded.
To learn more about how RemedyIQ can help with your revenue cycle concerns, email us at info@remedyiq.com and a member of our team will contact you to discuss your organization's needs.
Media Contact
Andrew DeVito, RemedyIQ, 1 2158821909, andrew@renatisolutions.com
SOURCE RemedyIQ
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.