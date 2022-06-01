IMS Releases Additional Upgrades to its IOS and Android App

NEW BERLIN, Wis., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Monetary Systems, Ltd. today announced it has released another upgrade to its app for iOS and Android devices. This newest update to the app shows IMS's continued commitment to improving client experience as the worldwide leader in business-to-business barter services.

IMS adds more functionality to its app.

This updated version of the IMS Barter Mobile App now features the addition of the certificates/scrip directory where you can view and purchase certificates and other scrip in list or map view, including MDS (Multiple Dining Scrip), as well as the IMS Barter travel department where you can browse and book available travel properties in the IMS Barter system.

Unlike AirBnB, Vrbo, Travelocity, Priceline and other online travel booking systems, the IMS Travel department works directly with travelers to find the best accommodations possible for their needs within the vast IMS network of businesses. In addition to accommodations, tickets for entertainment and dining may also be available at their destination. All in-stock options are now available and ready for purchase through the new IMS app.

"IMS Members rely on mobile technology in their day-to-day business, and the app now addresses the demand for greater access to everything the IMS website has to offer, but on a mobile platform", stated Dale Mardak, President and CFO of IMS.

About International Monetary Systems

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 23,000 cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin , IMS is one of the largest barter companies in the world. Businesses trade goods and services online using an electronic currency known as trade dollars. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's web site at: www.imsbarter.com . Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 23,000 cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin,, IMS is one of the largest barter companies in the world. Businesses trade goods and services online using an electronic currency known as trade dollars. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's web site at:

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ims-releases-additional-upgrades-to-its-ios-and-android-app-301558342.html

SOURCE International Monetary Systems