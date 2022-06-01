RPI Consultants is a Proud Diamond Sponsor of GFOA 2022

Are you unsure how to use your funding from the American Rescue Plan Act? Our teams are excited to discuss this and other challenges affecting your organization today. RPI Consultants and Infor have partnered as diamond sponsors for this year's Governor's Finance Officers Association conference in Austin, TX (June 5-8).

BALTIMORE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are you unsure how to use your funding from the American Rescue Plan Act? Our teams are excited to discuss this and other challenges affecting your organization today. RPI Consultants and Infor have partnered as diamond sponsors for this year's Governor's Finance Officers Association conference in Austin, TX (June 5-8). Every year, GFOA hosts this event to help the community at large improve their technical competencies and leadership potential. Session topics range from accounting and financial reporting to debt management and risk assessment. We are excited share solution innovations with you that can have an impact on your communities—such as the Infor CloudSuite Public Sector Essentials Package. You can schedule a meeting here or make a plan to come meet us at booth 815!

Designed to address the evolving needs of small to medium-sized governments, Infor CloudSuite Public Sector Essentials package bundles HCM, Payroll, Financials, & Procurement into one integrated solution at an affordable price point. The multi-tenant cloud platform allows critical operational functions to be implemented rapidly, in addition to ensuring migration from a legacy system is smooth and cost-efficient. This solution is for county, city, state, and federal organizations of all sizes, so come by to find out how this package can benefit your organization.

Ahead of the conference, you can check out our public sector blog spotlighting some of the unique aspects of ERP in the public sector. We are looking forward to hearing from industry experts and leading researchers about the future state of public sector, as well as connect with the community at large. We invite you to check out our blog here and on WorkOutLoud, where new posts are published every week. See you at GFOA!

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, RPI Consultants is a mid-size Business Transformation and Information Technology consulting firm with a nationwide presence. We provide preparation, implementation, and optimization for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), as well as leading migrations to the Cloud. Alongside our managed services, we develop the requirements and justification to change or improve enterprise applications. As an Infor (Lawson) Alliance Partner since 1999, we are CloudSuite specialized and an Infor Government Essentials Partner. Our business focuses primarily on local government and healthcare; we take the innovation of private sector to the public sector, while bringing the discipline of government organizations to the private sector. RPI is very proud to be part of the GFOA community and will continue to assist its growth through thought leadership and guidance.

Media Contact

Logan Miller, RPI Consultants, (410) 276-6090, lmiller@rpic.com

SOURCE RPI Consultants