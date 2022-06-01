Meet The Newly Formalized Service Team - The Mindray CARE Team at AAMI eXchange 2022

Leading-edge medical device developer invites meeting attendees to explore new service organization at AAMI eXchange.

MAHWAH, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, ultrasound, and anesthesia, today announced that they will attend the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) eXchange 2022 in San Antonio, Texas, June 3–⁠6. Mindray will be debuting its newly formalized service team – the Mindray CARE Team at AAMI eXchange. The Mindray CARE Team is comprised of the Mindray service team that has been newly named to better represent their customer-centric focus. The Mindray CARE Team is a best-in-class service organization dedicated solely to ensuring customers get the most use out of their equipment, to ensure their patients get the most out of their care.

When customers invest in Mindray solutions, they gain access to the Mindray CARE Team, whose best-in-class technology, well-tenured team, and progressive approach to service solutions create deeply embedded partnerships that put client-side uptime as their priority. CARE Team members empower their partners with the people, service, solutions, and technology they need to meet their highest potential and keep healthcare moving forward.

The Mindray CARE Team Difference

Uptime: The CARE Team strives to ensure hospitals have the right processes and procedures to provide safe and efficient patient care. The most important outcome for the Mindray CARE Team is to maintain continuity in healthcare delivery. Uptime is everything.

Flexibility: Their services are robust, customizable, and designed to meet the growing and ever-changing demands of IT, clinical, and biomedical engineering teams. The CARE Team is available 24/7 to minimize disruption and maximize productivity within the clinical environment.

Innovations: Mindray is challenging the status quo, never working in the standard construct of service and solutions models, but rather purposefully creating new and innovative ways to adapt to customer challenges.

"Based on an insightful look into our customers' needs, we realized that a dedicated service organization was needed to best support Mindray customers," said Michael Lawlor, Sr. Dir., Technology Services, Mindray North America. Lawlor continued, "Branching off as our own division, the Mindray CARE Team brings the resources and services that the service team has always provided plus additional services and offerings to support our customers better. This specialization gives us the resources and workforce we need to prioritize our customers' needs and elevate their Mindray experience."

The Mindray CARE Team invites all AAMI eXchange attendees to stop by Booth 625 to learn more about their industry-leading total cost of ownership and service solutions that makes leading-edge technology financially accessible.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of lifesaving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring, life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

Media Contact

Sondra Kaufman, Mindray North America, 201.995.8047, s.kaufman@mindray.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Mindray North America