Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Races Into National Spotlight with 2023 Marathon Date Unveil at NASCAR WWTR Race This Weekend

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be announcing its official 2023 event date on the hood of the Zeigler.com #77 Chevy Camaro piloted by Spire Motorsports driver Josh Bilicki. The event date reveal will take place on Sunday during the WWTR NASCAR race. 2023 will mark the return of the organization's full marathon as well as the hosting of its half marathon, 10K, 5K Run, the Priority Health 5K Walk, and the PNC Kids' 1K. Registration will open Monday, August 1, 2022, with additional details to be announced.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be unveiling its 2023 return date at the Enjoy Illinois300 taking place on Sunday at the WWT Raceway. The announcement will be placed on the hood of Zeigler.com's #77 Chevy Camaro driven by Josh Bilicki of Spire Motorsports. Fans are invited to follow Bilicki's #77 on Fox Sports 1 and across social media to learn the date of 2023's Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.

Bilicki supported the 2022 Zeigler Kalamazoo race by driving the race day pace car and participating in the various activities held during the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Health Expo.

With the much anticipated return of the full marathon event, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be racing into the national spotlight at the NASCAR Cup Series race to officially kick off its 2023 campaign.

"It was evident from the incredible support of the community and our sponsors this past year that this event is integral to health and wellness in Kalamazoo. Even more, it is desired! We are excited to grow and expand in collaboration with the community to make this an experience where movement and health are celebrated by all!" said Carrie Drake, director of the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.

"Why announce a marathon on network television to a national audience watching NASCAR? Because 'Driving a Healthy Community' is important to our teams across the Zeigler Auto Group and to the city of Kalamazoo. This is one reason why Glassdoor ranked us number 1 among auto dealers for work-life balance during the pandemic. Also, a reason why U.S. News & World Report lists Kalamazoo at 40 within the top 150 best cities in America to live for quality of life and health. We invite runners across the United States to join the marathon next year and to discover all that Kalamazoo, Michigan has to offer," said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group, the event's main title sponsor.

Zeigler Auto Group became the event's main sponsor after a nearly two year live event hiatus due to the pandemic. During its 2022 reintroduction, the organization announced a new vision –"Driving a Healthy Community"– meant to embody the race's legacy while serving as the beginning foundation for a race's new era in the Kalamazoo area.

The event's latest installment, which took place this year on Sunday, April 24, was a well celebrated success with nearly 2,000 runners and walkers.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon started with the PNC Kids' 1K on Friday and culminated with main event races on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The event weekend also featured NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki on Saturday during the Kalamazoo Health Expo, and Sunday with the professional athlete pacing the main races in the Zeigler.com Camaro.

"Now more than ever, getting outside to walk and run is an excellent way to be healthy. We envision the 2023 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon event that will inspire all parts of our community towards health and wellness," said Chris Lampen-Crowell of the Kalamazoo Marathon organization.

Other highlights included popular spirit stations such as the Gummy Bear Forest and the Bacon Station. The Stryker Experience at Arcadia Creek Festival Place also included food trucks, a DJ, face painting, balloons, giveaways, and the Beer and Cheer Station sponsored by Imperial Beverage with complimentary beer for participating adults 21 and over.

Full details on the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon can be found online at ZeiglerKalamazooMarathon.com.

ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTO GROUP

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.

