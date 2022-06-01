New Study Reveals How Tobacco Companies Systematically Advertise Cigarettes to Kids Near Schools and Playgrounds around the World

Statement of Yolonda Richardson, Executive Vice President of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published today in Tobacco Control details how the world's largest multinational tobacco companies are systematically advertising cigarettes to kids near playgrounds and schools in more than 40 countries. The study is the most expansive analysis to date of point of sale cigarette advertising in low- and middle-income countries and was authored by experts from the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
The new analysis includes data collected from 2015 to 2021 at points of sale within a short walking distance of schools and playgrounds in 42 mostly low- and middle-income countries. The analysis found nearly identical marketing tactics across the countries surveyed, suggesting that the tactics are part of a concerted effort by multinational companies to expose youth to their cigarette brands and products around the world.
Cigarette brands from British American Tobacco and Philip Morris International were found advertised near schools or playgrounds in nearly all of the countries surveyed. Both companies have emphatically claimed they do not market cigarettes to children – and have gone so far as to claim they want people to stop smoking cigarettes. Yet the overwhelming evidence from dozens of countries around the world suggests British American Tobacco and Philip Morris International target the world's most vulnerable populations to continue driving their cigarette business.
In addition to the advertising near schools and playgrounds, other common tactics identified in the analysis include displays of cigarettes near sweets and snacks, displays of cigarettes at a child's eye level and the sale of flavored and single-stick cigarettes. Tobacco companies work with and incentivize cigarette retailers to control the availability, placement, pricing and promotion of their products.
In 2021, British American Tobacco and Philip Morris International sold more than 1.3 trillion cigarettes combined. Cigarette sales have increased in many of the low-and middle-income countries identified in the analysis
Tobacco companies have known for decades that cigarette advertising at point of sale is associated with youth smoking initiation and leads many to become lifelong smokers. The evidence is clear that tobacco companies push their deadly products at points of sale frequented by kids because they know this strategy works to attract youth and their business depends on addicting new consumers.
The findings of this analysis underscore the urgent need for more countries to implement proven tobacco control solutions including comprehensive prohibitions on all tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship. Without urgent and comprehensive action to ban cigarette advertising, the world's largest tobacco companies will continue to capitalize on weak regulations to market cigarettes to children and youth.
For additional information on how tobacco companies target kids, please visit: https://www.takeapart.org/tiny-targets/
SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.