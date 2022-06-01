Globee® Awards Winners Announced in The 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Awards®

2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards Winners Announced

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists announced today the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in business and innovations worldwide.

More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world.

"We are excited to recognize organizations from all over the world and from a wide range of industries in the 2022 Golden Bridge Awards," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "This year's Globee winning nominations are truly remarkable as each organization continues to understand every aspect of the local and global economy and discover innovative ways to make the next move."

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/

Winners of one or more 2022 Gold Globee include Semperis, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), EdgeVerve Systems Limited – An Infosys Company, BURSALI, Wipro Limited, Jumio, Connectpoint, Inc, Gurucul, Mount Sinai Hospital, Jeunesse Global, Rockwell Automation, Full Sail University, Kong Inc., Mount Sinai Health System, Innover, LaunchX, Invafresh, 7 Stage Advisors, Flobotics, CoStar Group, IBM, Enterprise Operations & Services, Gigamon, LastBasic, Iris Powered by Generali, iboss, Vertafore, Dell Technologies Education Services, Annature, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporations, Jeunesse Kids, Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, Qgiv, Zyter, Scality, Way.com, Michelin North America, Inc., Apollo.io, Alert Logic, Think Tank AlterContacts, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Asia Pacific, Precision Medical Products, Aspen Publishing, Google for Startups, Impact Gym, Makers Nutrition, Templeton and Partners, IBM, Enterprise Operations, WRS, Inc./AGIA Affinity + Iris Powered by Generali, PicUP, swIDch, M-Files, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Wolters Kluwer, Verizon Connect, ADNOC Onshore Company, Honeywell, Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S, Avail Car Sharing, Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Speciality Center, Five9, SpendMend, IBM, Q2C EMEA, Canonic Security, Ivanti, Concentrix, PJ Lhuillier Inc. (PJLI), INTOO USA, IBM, Quote-to-Cash Asia Pacific and Japan, Chargebacks911, Cardinal Group Management, First Advantage, Axis Security, KPMG, B.S.C. Group, Amino, GreyNoise Intelligence, Beatson's Building Supplies Ltd, 1903 Public Relations, IBM, Onbe, Cyara, Daiichi-Sankyo Turkey, Iapetus Holdings LLC, Epirus Inc., Trustifi, FuelCell Energy, Red Sift, for peat's sake!, ZigiWave AD, Data Dynamics, Prescriptive Data, National Grid, BlueVoyant, Bakioglu, Vipre, BrightSprings (Mining) Group, Zotec Partners, BigPanda, Talkdesk, Cymbiotika LLC, Big Health, Centene Corporation, Rocket Software, TCS, Chime Technologies, Torii, Poly, Tata Consultancy Services, Tek Leaders Inc, Intel Corporation, IT Organization, Applied Systems, ADP, Inspired eLearning, Impartner, Cloudbric, Tamkeen, Centage Corporation.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

