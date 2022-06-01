HSO Announces 2022 Spring Update to aec360 for Microsoft Dynamics 365

The latest update to the leading Microsoft cloud platform for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms provides enhanced features and capabilities driven by strong client collaboration

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO, a leading business transformation partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, announced the availability of the 2022 Spring release of their aec360 industry solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The latest quarterly update features significant feature enhancements, based on user feedback, across the aec360 platform.

Chosen by many of the preeminent firms in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, aec360 pre-configures and extends Dynamics 365 to meet the unique needs of architecture, engineering, and construction firms, helping these organizations gain a 360-degree view of their finances, projects, clients, and people in a single, integrated cloud platform that's purpose-built for the AEC industry.

The 2022 Spring release introduces a series of new features that include:

Extended mobile time management capabilities, including project searching, copy functions, and overtime handling

Enhanced time and expense workflow approval capabilities to expedite the review and approval of timesheets and expense reports

AR collections enhancements that improve communication between Project Managers and Project Accountants

Simplified fee management processes around revenue recognition and adjustments

Additional billing features to further streamline the invoice review and backup file generation process

"We continue to invest heavily in making aec360 the most complete business platform for the AEC industry," explained Paramesh Rajan, Vice President, Technology for aec360. "With over 60% of our new features coming directly from client feedback and suggestions, we have selected the top features that AEC firms need to help drive their business forward. Several of the features center around the mobile app extending the capabilities of a mobile workforce. As we continue to expand our user base, this feedback loop is directly impacting our product direction and helping to maximize the value our clients receive with aec360."

The aec360 2022 Spring release is now available exclusively through HSO. For more information about aec360 or to request a personalized demonstration, please visit http://www.aec360.com.

About aec360

Microsoft's leading Dynamics 365-based solution for the AEC industry, HSO's aec360 is a cloud-based business platform designed to meet the unique needs of architecture, engineering, and construction firms. aec360 provides an integrated industry solution for marketing and business development, project management, accounting, and human resource management, and was built to leverage the best of the Microsoft cloud, helping firms drive productivity, collaboration, and insights across their organization. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aec360.com.

About HSO

HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach that leverages the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way people work and how organizations operate, driving improvements in their business performance.

HSO takes an industry-first approach to help companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights, and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation.

HSO's Professional Services industry team specializes in delivering solutions to professional services and other project-driven organizations to help them find and win more work, more effectively deliver, and account for their work, and optimize their HR and talent management practices. Learn more about HSO's offerings for the professional services industry at http://www.hsoproserv.com.

Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. It is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.hso.com.

