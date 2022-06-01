Access Development Teams with LuckyDiem To Reward Cash-Loving Travelers

LuckyDiem Shoppers Will Receive Up to 50% Cash Back on Hotel and Rental Car Bookings Plus Instant Discounts on Theme Park Tickets and Everyday Entertainment
SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty discount leader Access Development today had three words for the users of LuckyDiem's consumer rewards app: pack your bags. The two companies have signed an agreement making Access Development's cash-back travel platform available to all LuckyDiem shoppers, extending the company's expansive domestic presence.
The offering from Access Development will include its worldwide network of 1+ million hotels and car rental locations where travelers can earn cash bonuses of up to 50% back on every booking. Under the agreement, LuckyDiem members will also get access to discounted pricing from Access Development's exclusive partner network of theme parks and recreation providers.
"We are delighted to welcome the savvy shoppers of LuckyDiem to our travel rewards platform," said Kelly Passey, president of Access Development. "Whether it's saving them money at the point of purchase or rewarding them in cash, we want to empower people to experience more by adding value to every purchase – just as LuckyDiem seeks to do with its innovative rewards app."
From its inception, LuckyDiem's mission has been about more than just rewards. Its mission is to reinvent digital marketing, loyalty and rewards programs for e-commerce as well as traditional brick-and-mortar businesses. The company's B2B arm promotes businesses through card-linked offers on a network of popular websites, apps and banking platforms. Collectively, the online platforms reach more than 200 million monthly active users. LuckyDiem's own consumer app has been designed specifically to make saving money easier, more rewarding and more fun than what is currently available to consumers.
Andrew Landis, CEO and founder of LuckyDiem, sees his company's pairing with Access Development as a natural fit with its long-term vision. "Most buying decisions are influenced by incentives, and we believe there's no incentive more compelling than cash – particularly at the places people shop every day. With Access, we now can surprise and delight our audience not just where they shop but where they travel as well."
###
About Access Development
For over 30 years, Access Development has helped organizations connect with their customers and build revenue, engagement and loyalty through cash-back rewards, employee perks, and membership discount programs. The company's private discount network of over 1 million merchant locations is North America's largest, providing discounts and rewards of up to 50% on everyday purchases. For more information on Access, please visit https://www.accessdevelopment.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/accessloyalty.
About LuckyDiem
LuckyDiem provides merchants with risk-free sales growth. Using card-linked technology, LuckyDiem's platform automatically promotes merchants on 100s of websites and apps that reach more than 200MM monthly active users – for free. No hardware, software or employee training is needed for merchants to join the platform. The advertising is performance-based, so merchants only pay a small fee on each transaction made. https://www.luckydiem.com/
Media Contact
Andrew Graft, Access Development, 1 8016561540, andrew.graft@accessdevelopment.com
SOURCE Access Development
