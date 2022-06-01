Applications Open for Longwood Gardens 2023 International Organ Competition

Organists to compete for a $40,000 first prize June 20–24, 2023

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Longwood Gardens today announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2023 International Organ Competition, where-up-and-coming organists will compete on The Longwood Organ for a $40,000 first place prize, the largest cash prize of any organ competition in the world. Preliminary and final rounds will take place June 20–24, 2023 in the magnificent Ballroom at Longwood Gardens near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Applications are available at longwoodgardens.org/international-organ-competition. Open to ages 18-30 years old, only the first 60 applicants will be accepted. The application deadline is November 7, 2022.

The Longwood Organ is among the world's largest concert organs, with 146 ranks and 10,010 pipes. After a seven-year restoration completed in 2011, the organ is restored to its original 1930 condition and incorporates today's most innovative technology.

A distinguished panel of experts will judge the competition including Peter Conte, Principal Organist at Longwood Gardens and Grand Court Organist at the Wanamaker Organ at Macy's in Philadelphia; Helmut Deutsch, Organ Professor at the State University of Music and Performing Arts Stuttgart Germany; Simon Johnson, Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral UK; Rachel Laurin, Canadian organist and prolific composer; Thomas Ospital, Titulaire of the Grand Organ at St. Eustache Church in Paris; and Shin-Young Lee, South Korean concert organist.

The Longwood Gardens International Organ Competition winner receives the $40,000 Pierre S. du Pont First Prize, a contract with Phillip Truckenbrod Concert Artists, and a 2024 performance at Longwood. Second place receives the Firmin Swinnen $15,000 prize and third place receives the Clarence Snyder $5,000 prize. In addition, the competition offers the Audience Choice Prize of $1,000 and The AGO Philadelphia Chapter Prize of $1,000. Competitors' travel and accommodations are provided by Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens is a member of the World Federation of Music Competitions.

Past competition winners include Benjamin Sheen (UK), Joshua Stafford, (USA), and Sebastian Heindl (Germany).

About Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens is one of the world's great gardens, encompassing 1,100 acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows, fountains, and grand Conservatory. Longwood continues the mission set forth by founder Pierre S. du Pont to inspire people through excellence in garden design, horticulture, education, and the arts. For more information visit longwoodgardens.org.

