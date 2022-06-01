MIXMI® FROZEN YOGURT NOW AVAILABLE AT GROCERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixmi froyo, a premium frozen yogurt on a simple mission to support your gut health, is now available at major grocery stores across the U.S. including Kroger and H.E.B among others. Mixmi froyo is a functional frozen treat which helps support digestion and gut health with six live and active probiotic cultures that are combined with prebiotic fiber to support the good microbiome in your gut. In addition, mixmi froyo has received kosher certification.
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of how important their gut microbiome is to their overall physical, mental, and emotional health. Science has shown you are able to change your gut health by making good choices in what you eat. "Choosing to eat foods that contain prebiotic fiber and probiotics can literally change your gut health for the better," said Kristin Harlander, cofounder of mixmi. "This can have a significant impact on how you feel and even on your overall immunity." Mixmi froyo contains both prebiotic fiber and probiotic organisms that work together making a more effective combination than either fiber or probiotics alone. Additionally, yogurt and frozen yogurt have been around for years and are gaining traction in the world of fermented foods for all kinds of natural healthful properties. "Mixmi froyo is a healthier, great tasting, fun frozen treat, that provides probiotics and fiber in a food easily eaten by the whole family."
Mixmi froyo is fermented with six live and active cultures resulting in billions of probiotics per cup. The added prebiotic fiber feeds the helpful probiotics that are naturally found in your gut. "It sounds complicated, but really, what you are doing by eating products with prebiotics and probiotics is supporting your gut and your digestive tract," said Harlander.
The star probiotic in mixmi froyo is Bifidobacterium, BB-12®, one of the world's best documented probiotic backed by over 180 clinical studies. These studies indicate that BB-12® may have beneficial effects on the immune and gastrointestinal systems. "We are excited to feature BB-12® in mixmi froyo because of these extensive studies and beneficial effects," added Harlander.
"Mainstream grocery stores have done a great job providing a variety of products containing probiotics and helping educate their customers on the benefits of these products," said Harlander. "Mixmi froyo brings these benefits and more to the ice cream aisle." Mixmi froyo is now available in grocery stores in 30 states and is packaged in a 4-pack of four fluid ounce cups, each having only 90 calories per serving. Mixmi froyo is available in the following flavors at retail: Ultimate Chocolate, Orange Dream, Más Mango, Mint Chocolate, Totally Vanilla and Vanilla Cupcake.
Mixmi froyo is available in elementary, middle and high schools across the country and is now being rolled out at retail to reach more consumers looking for healthier alternatives in the frozen treat aisle.
Visit www.mixmifrozenyogurt.com for more information or on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mixmi_frozen_yogurt/) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mixmifrozenyogurt).
Editor's Note: Food products can contain high numbers of probiotics, but if the probiotics are inactive (not alive), they will have NO benefit. Mixmi froyo contains verified live and active cultures in a prebiotic fiber dairy matrix.
SOURCE Mixmi froyo
