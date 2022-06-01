COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

711 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,066,906*;

7 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,427 deaths;

3,951 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,139 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 42 compared to the previous day;

51 new entries,



93 new discharges;

31 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1 compared to the previous day;

6 new entries,



7 new discharges;

13,461 samples conducted on May 30 ;

; 214,101 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 175,580 positive: 168 declared for yesterday, including 139 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

6,617 doses administered are added, that is 6,365 doses in the last 24 hours and 252 doses before May 31 , for a total of 19,915,293 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 336,291 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,251,584 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux