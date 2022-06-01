Government of Canada announces successful applicants for next phase of Strategic Science Fund

Fund marks new approach to federal investments in science and research
OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The important work done by science and research organizations across the country is essential to ensuring Canadians have safer and healthier lives, while also contributing to our country's economy in creating high-quality and well-paying jobs. That's why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring these organizations have the support necessary to undertake their crucial work.
Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, along with the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced that 35 successful applicants are invited to submit full applications for phase two of the Strategic Science Fund (SSF) process.
Announced in August 2021, the SSF represents a new approach aimed at improving the way the government supports third-party science and research organizations. Using a principles-based framework and drawing on the advice of an independent expert review panel, the SSF is a competitive, merit-based approach for allocating federal funding to organizations, which will improve the effectiveness and transparency of investments in science and research.
The SSF will enable Canada to enhance the quality of its internationally competitive and leading-edge research; attract, retain and develop world-class research and innovation talent; accelerate the exchange of research results; and strengthen evidence-based decision making.
The list of applicants for phase two is available on the Strategic Science Fund web page.
"Cutting-edge science and research are key to how we grow our economy, while ensuring a safer and heathier future. With our government's support, Canadian science and research organizations now have greater access to funding to support their world-class work. This will also help the next generation of scientists and researchers develop their skills and, ultimately, enhance Canada's science, technology and innovation excellence."
– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
"Scientific knowledge and evidence are at the heart of our approach to protecting the health of Canadians. That's why the Government of Canada is fostering a robust scientific community by supporting third-party science and research organizations. They will help generate the knowledge needed to develop world-class made-in-Canada health solutions and build a more resilient future."
– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health
- The Strategic Science Fund (SSF) will allow the Government of Canada to support research and related activities in specialized areas in cases where organizations cannot access other federal funding programs.
- The SSF is a new approach to supporting third-party science and research organizations through a transparent, competitive, peer-reviewed funding process.
- Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $14 billion in science and research and related initiatives.
