CFA Society Toronto Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Sue Lemon, Chief Executive Officer, CFA Society Toronto, and fellow board members, volunteers, staff and recent graduates of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to celebrate CFA Society Toronto's milestone of becoming the largest CFA society in the world in over 160 markets and open the market.
CFA Society Toronto was founded in 1936 and is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto supports the professional interests of over 11,000 members through advocacy, continuing education, and other professional development member services.
On June 24, CFA Society Toronto will recognize its 1,036 recent CFA charterholders from the graduating class of 2020 and 2021 at the Charter Recognition ceremony.
Date:
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Time:
9:00am - 9:30am
Place:
120 Adelaide St. W
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.