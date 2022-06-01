Oceans Healthcare Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Chief Operating Officer

Behavioral health provider taps industry veteran to lead operations across multiple states
PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceans Healthcare, a rapidly growing behavioral health company, today announced the addition of Jeff Pritchard as chief operating officer. Pritchard joins the organization during a time of significant growth to lead its multi-state operations and expand its mission to provide much-needed mental health services to underserved communities.
Pritchard's career in behavioral health spans nearly three decades, with more than 15 years of executive leadership experience. Most recently, he served as COO of Louisville-based behavioral health provider Springstone Health, where he oversaw the business and financial performance of hospitals in multiple states.
"As Oceans Healthcare serves more patients in more states, having a seasoned leader and former clinician in the role of COO is crucial to our ongoing success," said Stuart Archer, CEO. "Jeff's appointment is a testament to his understanding of the complexities of behavioral health care and the important role our hospitals play in addressing a nationwide crisis of access. I am delighted to welcome him to our team and am excited about the deep industry knowledge he brings to our organization."
Oceans has doubled in size since 2017, due in large part to acquisitions, high-profile joint ventures, new facility development and the addition of new services. In the last year, the company cared for more patients than ever, opened five new behavioral health hospitals, acquired and expanded pharmacy services, and announced plans for three additional locations. Oceans now operates in three states with plans to expand into new states within the next year.
Pritchard began his career as a behavioral health technician while in college. After spending several years as a therapist and clinician, he transitioned to administration, where he has overseen operational and financial growth for individual hospitals and regional health systems. He earned his Master of Social Work and Master of Public Administration from West Virginia University.
About Oceans Healthcare
Oceans Healthcare is a growing behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery. Founded in 2004, Oceans provides inpatient and outpatient treatment with a special focus on the unique physical and emotional needs of older adults. With 33 locations, including 23 inpatient hospital campuses across the Southeast, Oceans treated more than 24,000 individuals in 2021. The company consistently achieves industry-leading performance metrics on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for four consecutive years. For more information, visit http://www.oceanshealthcare.com.
