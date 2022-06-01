RJC WELCOMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS AT 2022 AGM

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading standards organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, announced new appointments to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today.
During the meeting, David A. Bouffard, RJC Chair and Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Signet Jewelers Limited, announced the results of elections to the RJC Board of Directors.
Elections were held for RJC Member Forum representatives. Each elected Director will represent his respective forum in the jewellery and watch supply chain. The appointments are:
- Raj Kumar Jain from Gemstones Corporation was elected to represent the Diamonds and Gemstones Traders, Cutters and Polishers forum.
- Ankur Goyal from MMTC-PAMP was elected to represent the Precious Metals traders, refiners and hedgers forum.
- Arien Gessner from the Richline Group and Roger Forman from the Marathon Company were elected to represent the Jewellery Manufacturer and/or Wholesaler forum.
- Pravin Pattni from Minar Jewellers was elected to represent the Jewellery Retailer forum.
- Rajesh Neelakanta from BVC Logistics was re-elected to represent the Service Industries forum.
- Edward Asscher from the World Diamond Council was elected to represent the Trade Association forum.
The RJC has more than 1,600 member companies in 71 countries. All members have the shared belief that all jewellery should be produced responsibly, contributing to the prosperity and preservation of the planet.
David Bouffard, Chair of the RJC, said: "I am delighted to continue to serve in the second term of my elected position as Chair of the RJC's board, helping to protect the reputation of the jewellery sector. I would also like to extend my congratulations to everyone returning or joining our board following the AGM, and thank them for their service to the industry."
"Our mission to continuously improve the integrity of the global jewellery and watch supply chain has been strengthened by these appointments, and the guidance of the board alongside our interim Executive Director, John Hall, will be critical to helping us ensure we build upon our already very strong foundations."
Interim RJC Executive Director, John Hall said: "Our members are united by their commitment to strengthen the sustainability of the jewellery and watch industry. Under the continued guidance of David and our new and returning Board members, we are in a stronger position to continue working together on behalf of the entire jewellery and watch supply chain, from mine to retail."
ABOUT RESPONSIBLE JEWELLERY COUNCIL
Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is the leading standards organisation of the global jewellery and watch industry. It has over 1,600 member companies in 71 countries, that span the jewellery supply chain from mine to retail. RJC Members commit to and are independently audited against the RJC Code of Practices – an international standard on responsible business practices for diamonds, coloured gemstones, silver, gold and platinum group metals.
RJC is a Full Member of the ISEAL Alliance – the global association for sustainability standards. RJC complies with the ISEAL Standard-Setting Code which specifies general requirements for transparent and accountable preparation, adoption and revision of sustainability standards. RJC is also a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2009.
For more information on RJC Members, Certification, and Standards please visit www.responsiblejewellery.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
