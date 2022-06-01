Prime Data Centers Is Developing a New 33MW Data Center in Vernon - Los Angeles Market

Facility Provides Hyperscale and Large Enterprise Clients Proximity to Essential Interconnects
LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a data center developer and operator, announces the launch of a new three-story, 261,000-square-foot data center in Vernon, California. In addition, Prime will construct a 49.5MVA substation to serve the new site. The completed facility will deliver up to 33MW of critical power to its tenants. Power delivery is provided by Vernon's municipally owned and operated electric utility (VPU). Awarded as one of the most reliable utilities in the nation, VPU plans to serve Prime's new substation at 66kV. Prime and its customers will benefit from VPU's lowest commercial rate, among the lowest commercial utility rates in the region.
This new carrier-neutral facility in the heart of downtown Los Angeles affords unique opportunities for tenants to obtain wholesale dark fiber in volume to all five of the central interconnection hubs in downtown Los Angeles: One Wilshire, 600 W. Seventh Street, 530 W. Sixth Street, 900 N. Alameda, and 818 W. Seventh Street.
This opportunity makes hundreds of carriers and service providers available to Prime's tenants and allows Prime's customers to leverage existing nearby installations, extend existing networks and expand content and compute delivery into one of the largest Internet and telecommunications interconnection hubs in the world.
"As our first data center development in southern California, this bolsters our strong presence across the rest of the state," says Nicholas Laag, CEO and Founder of Prime Data Centers. "Los Angeles is a thriving global connectivity market, and our new hyperscale Vernon data center will be right in the middle of it all."
The new Prime Vernon facility will include dedicated office and storage and staging options and secure onsite parking. Prime plans to complete the facility as early as Q4 2023.
To learn more about Prime Data Centers' Los Angeles market facility, click here.
Prime delivers digital infrastructure solutions for leading enterprises and hyperscalers as a long-term developer, owner and operator. Through either our own properties, customer assets or newly selected sites, we deliver turnkey, build-to-suit, powered shell and edge solutions across the Americas and Europe. Prime redefines the traditional corporate partnership through a unique "Partnership-as-a-Service model", by offering dynamic and adaptable on-demand leasing structures and ownership options. All our solutions are engineered to offer carbon-free power, water-free cooling and materials that are geared towards local production.
