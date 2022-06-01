THE WORLD'S FIRST LIVE EVENT SUBSCRIPTION MARKETPLACE IS BORN AS FESTIVALPASS ANNOUNCES ITS GLOBAL LAUNCH FROM AUSTIN, TEXAS

Live events fans can now discover and access no fee tickets to over 80,000 live events of through their subscription membership

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based company festivalPass is proud to officially launch the world's first live events subscription marketplace providing access to tens of thousands of music, film, food and wine, art, sports, lifestyle, and tech and innovation experiences around the globe for one monthly fee with no added ticket fees. The company was founded on the mission to inspire people to lead active and engaging lives through passion-connected member experiences. Members of festivalPass can enjoy 80,000 plus live events from the most notable festivals like Coachella and ACL Music Festival, to live shows with GRAMMY-winning artists like Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Billie Eillish and more with a unique credit system. Members can also use their credits to book rooms at over 600,000 hotels at reduced rates.

festivalPass is embracing the evolution of entertainment into Web 3. In addition to adopting various blockchain technologies to drive its business, the company shares the philosophical belief that community is the core of any business and should participate in its future. In addition to accepting cryptocurrency for subscription and ticket payments, festivalPass will be launching the first ever Lifetime Founder NFT for live events in June 2022 with incomparable access and utility.

"When we founded festivalPass, it was under the belief that live entertainment should not be transactional," said festivalPass Founder & CEO Ed Vincent. "We envisioned a community in which members could interact and share around the entertainment passions they hold and where their participation is rewarded. As Web 3 became more mainstream throughout 2021 it became apparent that not only the technology of Web 3 but the philosophy of Web 3 supports our mission and goals to bring participation and ownership to the live event world."

Members access, discover and attend live events in the most user friendly, frictionless and affordable no fee ticketing experience. festivalPass provides members access to tickets for thousands of events and festivals with a unique credit system. The membership, initially targeting millennials and Gen Z, includes credits to use for any event on the platform. festivalPass members pay a subscription ranging from $19 to $99 a month and receive credits to access tens of thousands of events nationwide. Members have the ability to redeem credits for tickets across the US, and hotel rooms globally.

Founded by CEO Ed Vincent, a 20+ year proven entrepreneur and product leader with multiple exits, the unique marketplace model has attracted high profile investors and a growing team of executives determined to allow fans to consume live events. Stephan de Bernede, a 10+ year HomeAway - VRBO executive and partner in a blockchain venture fund, recently joined festivalPass as its Chief Business Officer. Notable investors and advisors include Brian Sharples, co-founder HomeAway, Shelli Taylor, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, Lisa Licht, Former CMO of Live Nation Concerts, Jason Dorsey, Millennial and Gen Z Expert, Jacob Trouba, NHL Hockey Player for the NY Rangers, and several more successful entrepreneurs and CEOs.

"What is really exciting to me about festivalPass is that it offers access to so much more than music and a subscription model that is ideally suited for emerging consumers," said Jason Dorsey, Global Millennial and Gen Z expert"festivalPass is an innovative concept for audiences that love live events including music, film, sports, theater, food & wine and more."

