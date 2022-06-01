AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Vendor Awards Finalists

Finalists and winners to be recognized at AOTMP® Industry Solutions Showcase on July 28.
INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers at AOTMP® (www.aotmp.com) have announced finalists for 11 prestigious industry vendor awards. The 2022 AOTMP® Vendor Awards recognize innovation and excellence amongst vendors involved with providing products, services, and solutions to external customers and individuals working for those vendor organizations. Winners will be announced on July 28 at the Vendor Awards & Recognition ceremony during the Industry Solutions Showcase live online event. Registration for the showcase is free for all qualified business customers; anyone may register to attend the awards ceremony.
The awards committee selected these finalists based on personal achievement, company impact, and solution innovation criteria.
Finalists for 3 individual awards:
- Ben Savage – Mindglobal
- Ciera Broberg – Telarus
- Jean Tolentino – Accenture, Inc.
- Kyra Augustus – Telarus
- Miranda Ruane – vCom Solutions
- Suzanne Rosato – G2, Inc.
Finalists for 5 company awards:
- Advantage Communications Group
- Calero-MDSL
- CAN-AM
- ChoiceTel
- DMI
- HCL Technologies
- ITsavvy
- Lightyear
- Network Control
- Oncept Consulting Group
- Sakon
- Tellennium
- The BAZ Group
- Upland Software
- vCom Solutions
Finalists for 3 solution awards:
- Calero-MDSL
- Samsung SDS America
- Teamcognito Solutions Private Limited
- Taqtile
Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, 'These finalists represent the best of the best in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry. Customer partnership, value delivery, and continuous improvement are universal attributes illustrated by each finalist.'
About the Industry Solution Showcase
The Industry Solutions Showcase is a live online event to simplify the process of buying and selling telecom, mobility, and IT management technology solutions. From July 27 - 28, attendees will see 30-minute Spotlight demos by the industry's most innovative service providers, allowing business customers to experience many new solutions in one place and find vendors that meet their needs.
AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.
