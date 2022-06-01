Cultural Children's Books Featured in LibraryBub Selection for June

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the major current trends in children's books, which are generally perceived to be dominated by science fiction and fantasy, is a growing interest in books that teach children about the world around them. National Geographic has been at the forefront of this trend, encouraging children to embrace various aspects of cultural interest and ecological concern. Two books in this month's selection reflect this development in publishing for children — one a fiction book, the other non-fiction. Both books explore the culture of childhood amusement. In My Trip to the Fair, Mallika Appana describes the return visit to India of an emigrant mother with her son. Told as a fictional story, the author has the child see the vibrant colors and traditional culture of his heritage as they visit a fair where handmade toys are displayed. The boy had asked himself about handmade toys at his grandparents' house, "If these toys are handmade, who made them and where did they come from?" He discovers the answer at the fair. The author explains that "the book is a culmination" of her "passion for storytelling and illustration" and it's her hope that "it will foster interest in traditional art forms among the next generation." Meanwhile, Gloria G. Adams's biography of James A. Bailey looks at the determination of someone who was orphaned at the age of 8. He was the genius behind the Barnum & Bailey Circus. "Adams's snappy prose will be easy for young readers to follow and understand," according to Booklife, "as they become acquainted with Bailey, along with the exhilaration and adventure of being swept up into the golden age of the circus."

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, Alinka Rutkowska, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Author Elisheba Haqq recalls her childhood experience of libraries as a young immigrant girl. "My grade school library was the safest place for me. My accent didn't matter, the books I was reading couldn't see that I didn't look like everyone else and I had a chance to live in so many different worlds without ever leaving... It was in this little library that I read Harriet the Spy, and it was because of Harriet that I decided to become a writer... I can still see myself sitting in my school library, scribbling furiously in my notebook — aspiring to be a writer someday." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

A Beckoning Hellfire (Book Two of the Renegade series) by J.D.R. Hawkins ISBN: 978-1648030772

Forbidden Blossom (Book One of the Skyline Mansion series) by Nola Li Barr ISBN: 978-1732781405

Mystery & Thriller

The Concrete Vineyard by Cam Lang ISBN: 978-0228832249

The Mass of Men by Rachel K. Wentz ISBN: 978-1492107545

None the Wiser (Book One of the Detective Mark Turpin series) by Rachel Amphlett ISBN: 978-1913498191

Romance

Dimes, Profiles and Wives: today's Proverbs 31 woman by Toya Raylonn Vickers ISBN: 979-8565606683

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Junk Drawer at the Edge of the Universe by Steven Reed Johnson ISBN: 979-8581960813

Perilous Star (Book One of the Western Zodiac trilogy) by Alyssa Markins ISBN: 978-1735710457

Children's

A Friend for Milton by Laura Williams-Burke ISBN: 978-1736325872

Mia and Nattie: One Great Team! by Marlene M. Bell ISBN: 978-0999539446

My Trip to the Fair: a journey through the handicrafts of India by Mallika Appana ISBN: 978-1737040354

The Not-So-Haunted House by Colonel Carney ISBN: 979-8650369851

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Grabbing Lightning — The Messy Quest for an Extraordinary Love by Don Marrs and Paige Marrs ISBN: 978-0925887030

Business

Leading Positive Organizational Change: Energize - Redesign - Gel by Bart Tkaczyk ISBN: 978-0367608767

The 10 Essential Steps of Collaboration (Book Three of the Collaborative Podcast series) by David B. Savage ISBN: 978-1775130956

Timing Is Almost Everything: 12 steps to executive success in software management by Roland Racko ISBN: 978-1546484882

Unlocking the Possible with Collaboration (Book Four of the Collaborative Podcast series) by David B. Savage ISBN: 978-1775130963

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Baking and Cooking in Switzerland: famous Swiss recipes by Lachlan Anderson ISBN: 978-8416723935

Too Busy To Diet: the best nutrition guide for busy people by Jacqueline King and Monica Joyce ISBN: 978-1736832301

Religion & Spirituality

Betting on Red: winning true peace, hope and happiness with one simple bet on red by Shawn Ward ISBN: 978-1098031046

Kleptomaniac: who's really robbing God anyway? by Frank Chase, Jr. ISBN: 978-0975521779

Self-Help

An All-Consuming Desire To Succeed by John Paul Carinci ISBN: 978-9381860311

Coronavirus Reflections: Bitter or Better? by Larada Horner-Miller ISBN: 978-0996614467

Lifestyle of Happiness by Sofie Bakken ISBN: 978-8195087464

Children's

James A. Bailey: the genius behind the Barnum & Bailey Circus by Gloria G. Adams ISBN: 978-1736768815

