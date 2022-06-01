Hilo expands its smart energy management service to businesses

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - After a second successful season in the residential sector, Hilo is now expanding its offer to businesses across Québec.
Launched two years ago, the Hydro-Québec subsidiary specializes in energy management through its turnkey service.
Hilo offers organizations a simple, reliable and automated smart energy management option and personalized service to help optimize their electricity demand in peak winter periods. Starting this year, businesses and institutions will be eligible to participate in Hilo challenges and earn rewards, just like residential customers.
"Hilo aims to serve as a virtual generating station by coordinating electricity demand to meet the needs of the power system. Organizations that use energy wisely help decrease future electricity needs and limit greenhouse gas emissions. They play an active role in the major social project that is Québec's energy transition," affirmed Sébastien Fournier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hilo.
To reduce their electricity use for approximately 100 hours in winter when demand in Québec is highest, organizations let Hilo adjust their building's heating, ventilation and humidity level.
They free up energy when the power system is under the most pressure and earn cash rewards that can add up to thousands of dollars. That was the case for IKEA, Collège de Rosemont, Cascades, Carbonleo, Manuvie, the Vélodrome de Bromont and Montoni, which took part in the prelaunch phase in recent months.
Hilo will work in close cooperation with firms specializing in building automation to ensure the compatibility of its solution with current systems.
SOURCE Hydro-Québec
