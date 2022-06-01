Netenrich Debuts Resolution Intelligence Secure Digital Operations Platform at RSA 2022

New operational analytics and AI/ML platform drives contextual intelligence and prioritized actions to anticipate risky behaviors, disrupt threats and insure business resilience
SAN JOSE, Calif. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leading security and operations analytics SaaS company, today announced that the company will showcase its new Resolution Intelligence platform® at the 2022 RSA Conference on June 6-9 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Netenrich will feature product demos and present platform details in the Google Cloud Security Booth #1943, South Expo Hall.
Netenrich at RSA 2022
Netenrich invites security professionals and conference attendees to learn how they can optimize their security operations with analytics leveraging Google Chronicle. Managed service providers (MSSPs, MSPs, GSIs) benefit by plugging into the data analytics platform to quickly build innovative services and transform their business at service-provider scale.
Netenrich will share the latest advances in security operations, as well as the strategies and solutions security professionals need to secure their data against the most critical issues and behaviors. Visit booth #1943 during the times listed below:
- Tuesday, June 7 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT
- Wednesday, June 8 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM PDT
- Thursday, June 9 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT
Theater Presentation in booth
- Thursday, June 9 at 11:45 AM PDT
Netenrich + Chronicle Happy Hour
RSA attendees are invited to the Netenrich + Chronicle Happy Hour at the Monarch club on Wednesday, June 8, from 6 – 9 pm PDT. Come enjoy music, drinks, and live entertainment.
- RSVP to secure your invite and bring your ID and RSA badge
- Monarch, 101 6th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Follow Netenrich on Twitter , LinkedIn, and YouTube
SOURCE Netenrich
