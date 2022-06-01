BCEN 2022 National Certification Champion Awards Nomination Window Now Open

Hospital and freestanding emergency departments (EDs), trauma centers, transport programs and health systems are invited to apply for the 2022 BCEN National Certification Champion Awards on or before July 15. The annual national awards recognize healthcare organizations that support emergency, trauma, and critical care transport nursing excellence through nursing specialty certification.

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) invites hospital and freestanding emergency departments (EDs), trauma centers, transport programs and health systems to apply for the 2022 BCEN National Certification Champion Awards which recognize healthcare organizations that support emergency, trauma, and critical care transport nursing excellence through nursing specialty certification.

"BCEN's National Certification Champion Awards recognize healthcare organizations that lead the way in supporting RN professional development and raise the bar for nursing excellence across the emergency spectrum through specialty certification," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC.

Nursing specialty certification independently validates advanced knowledge, clinical judgment and professionalism across a specialty body of knowledge, promotes optimal patient, team, and organizational outcomes, and is associated with greater nurse career success and satisfaction.

Nominations for the 2022 BCEN National Certification Champion Awards are now being accepted in these three categories:

Small Healthcare Organization

Large Healthcare Organization

Healthcare System

"Our streamlined nomination process makes it easy to put your ED, trauma center, transport program or healthcare system forward for recognition," said Schumaker.

Visit https://bcen.org/national-certification-champion-award-nominations/ for complete details and to nominate your organization. Nominations are due by 11:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, July 15. One winner will be selected in each category. The judging panel includes emergency, trauma and transport nursing experts and industry leaders.

Winners will be announced in September and will be honored with a celebration at their facility. Honorees will also receive a certification support bundle that includes complimentary all-access passes to the BCEN Learn Live professional development conference.

National Certification Champion winners are selected based on their commitment to specialty certification as demonstrated through innovative programs and practices that encourage, support, recognize and rewards nurses who achieve and maintain BCEN emergency, trauma and/or transport specialty certification. Over 50,000 RNs worldwide hold one or more BCEN credential, with over 41,000 holding the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) alone. BCEN offers specialty certification in adult/mixed emergency (the CEN), pediatric emergency, trauma, critical care ground transport and flight nursing.

BCEN's industry-leading certification support resources for nurses, nurse educators, nurse leaders and employers include the free Nurse Recognition and Support Your Nurse kits, white papers, test anxiety resources, and the BCEN Voucher Program.

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Over 59,000 BCEN board certifications are held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®) and Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®) certifications. Through the award-winning BCEN Learn continuing education platform and the new-in-2022 BCEN Learn Live conferences, BCEN supports advanced emergency nursing lifelong learning. Learn more at bcen.org. Follow BCEN on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

