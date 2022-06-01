Wi-Fi 6 Market Size to Grow by USD 9.53 Bn at a CAGR of 28%| Passenger Cars segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wi-Fi 6 Market size is expected to grow by USD 9.53 billion with a YOY growth of 35.35% during the forecast period. The adoption of digital transformation initiatives is notably driving the Wi-Fi 6 market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

This market research report extensively covers Wi-Fi 6 Market by the following:

End-user - Enterprise and consumer

The enterprise segment's Wi-Fi 6 market share will grow significantly. In the business world, enterprise mobility has gained traction, allowing employees to use their own cellphones, tablets, and portable PCs at work. To provide secure and effective work settings, bring your own device (BYOD) necessitates specific IT service delivery frameworks. As a result, the increased acceptance of the BYOD concept in businesses will propel the worldwide Wi-Fi 6 market forward over the forecast period.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for Wi-Fi 6. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Wi-Fi 6 Market Dynamics

Market Driver

One of the primary factors boosting the worldwide WIFI 6 market is the adoption of digital transformation initiatives across companies. The use of WiFi 6 by businesses reduces the cost of connection installation, which requires physically laying down wired connections. Small firms may compete with larger companies because of the flexibility provided by mobilizing their personnel and company processes, which allows them to compete without sacrificing worker efficiency or productivity.

Market Challenge

The global WIFI 6 market's growth is being hampered by increased security threats. Due to their inadequate security measures compared to WiFi routers used by businesses, WiFi 6-enabled devices face security issues and are easy targets for hackers. The expense of implementing high-security features in WiFi 6-enabled gadgets rises, limiting their adoption among price-conscious buyers. In the virtual world, data theft is also frequent. Because real-time monetary transactions are involved with WiFi 6-enabled devices, a loss of essential data can result in a financial loss for consumers.

Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmentation

End User

Enterprise

Consumer

Geographic

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Wi-Fi 6 Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Wi-Fi 6 Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist wifi 6 market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wifi 6 market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wifi 6 market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wifi 6 market vendors

Wi-Fi 6 Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 28% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 35.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, and Qualcomm Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

