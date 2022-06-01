Stratus Building Solutions Launches New Location in Ontario

Cyndee Flint Opens Master Franchise Site in Toronto East Territory

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus Building Solutions, the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Master Franchise location in Pickering, Ontario. Cyndee Flint, a former life insurance area manager and health management consultant, is the latest Master Franchisee to join the team. Flint recently opened the Stratus Building Solutions location that will serve the Toronto East region of Ontario on June 1st, 2022.

Due to the recent increase in demand for green cleaning janitorial services, more local businesses, offices, shopping centers, and other facilities are seeking healthier alternatives to cleaning their workspaces. As an industry-leading franchise in green commercial cleaning using state-of-the-art cleaning equipment, sustainable processes, and biodegradable and non-toxic branded cleaning chemicals, Flint believes her Toronto East location will be an asset to the community.

"As many others realized throughout the pandemic, I've truly recognized the sheer importance of having and maintaining a safe and clean work environment," said Flint. "Not only do our personalized sanitization and cleaning services deliver a safe space to thrive, but it also provides a worry-free environment to coexist with others, which can prove beneficial for mental health. I am excited to offer a plethora of green solutions to ensure those in the Toronto East region have the best possible facilities to work, play, and live."

For more than 30 years, Flint worked in various roles within the insurance industry. Her professional experience ranges from life insurance manager to disability management, human resources consultant, and a specialized role demonstrating the significance of mental health. Flint always dreamed of becoming a small-business owner one day. She credits her extensive career and expertise for driving her to where she is today, along with the guidance and support of a fellow Master Franchisee, Jeremy Amin.

"Jeremy was instrumental in my decision to open a Master Franchise location of my own. He walked me through the benefits of franchising with Stratus Building Solutions and the life-changing opportunity it had in store for me and for Unit Franchise owners. It's only fitting we have Master Franchise locations in neighboring regions of Toronto," said Flint. "While commercial cleaning isn't the most attractive business, I'm thrilled to own a company that not only offers essential services for those in the community, but also provides business ownership opportunities for entrepreneurs across the region. I look forward to helping aspiring small business owners turn their dreams into reality."

Stratus Building Solutions offers regional Master Franchise opportunities that allow owners to operate as local sales and support centers. Master Franchisees across the United States and Canada help others uncover the potential of the Stratus Building Solutions Unit Franchise opportunity and choose the specific model and investment that fits their lifestyle and financial goals.

Flint hopes the new Ontario location serves the needs of the people across Toronto East while creating opportunities for those who would like to join the team as Unit Franchise Owners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cyndee to the Stratus team," said Doug Flaig, Straus Building Solutions President. "As we continue our efforts to expand our footprint across Canada and the Toronto East region, Cyndee's Master Franchise location in Ontario will play a crucial role in executing our brand's growth. We look forward to what Cyndee will accomplish with this new territory and know that she will represent Stratus Building Solutions well."

Flint's Toronto East location is an important development for Stratus Building Solutions. Since its inception in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions has rapidly expanded throughout North America. Currently, there are 57 United States and Canadian metropolitan regions that provide eco-friendly, customizable commercial cleaning and janitorial services to a wide range of clients, including offices, medical facilities, warehouses, schools, religious centers, gyms, retailers, and more.

Stratus Building Solutions of Ontario is located at 1400 Bayly Street in Pickering. For more information, please visit https://www.stratusclean.com/locations/toronto-east.

