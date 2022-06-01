Brendan Kremer Joins Shadowbox Board of Directors

Kremer is COO of UC San Diego Health and a Healthcare Industry Veteran
SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox, a leading innovator in healthcare automation solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Brendan Kremer, Chief Operating Officer of UC San Diego Health, to its board of directors. Brendan brings over 25 years of health system administration leadership experience to the Shadowbox board. As COO at UCSD Health, he is responsible for hospital and physician group operations for a $3 billion academic medical center, accountable for the clinical, financial, and operational performance of all clinical service lines as well as physician group and support service operations.
"We are overjoyed to welcome Brendan to our board of directors. His in-depth knowledge of healthcare system interoperability needs and pain points is sure to prove invaluable to Shadowbox, as we work to improve patient care across the healthcare ecosystem." said Gregory A. Stein, Shadowbox CEO.
"Shadowbox offers a unique approach to solving one of healthcare's biggest challenges," said Brendan Kremer. "As a career healthcare administrator and leader, I am honored to join the board of directors."
Prior to the COO role, Kremer worked in a variety of positions at UCSD Health as well as other institutions including Tenet HealthCare, Huntington Memorial Hospital and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He received both his Bachelors of Science (BSPA) in Public Administration and his Masters of Health Service Administration (MHA) at the University of Southern California.
For more information, please see Shadowbox Team Bios
Shadowbox is a ground-breaking, patented integration and automation platform built for healthcare. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections, Shadowbox offers instant integration and automation across the healthcare ecosystem. For more information see www.shadowbox.com.
UC San Diego Health is the academic health system of the University of California, San Diego. In operation since 1966, it encompasses multiple institutions, including the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, the Jacobs Medical Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, and Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion, all in La Jolla. It also includes several outpatient sites located throughout San Diego County. The health system works closely with the university's School of Medicine and Skaggs School of Pharmacy to provide training to medical and pharmacy students and advanced clinical care to patients. For more information, see https://health.ucsd.edu/
SOURCE Shadowbox, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.