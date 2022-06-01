PUBLIC RELATIONS VETERAN JOHN A. MCCOOK RETURNS TO RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS

McCook, Who Previously Worked at the Agency for 17 Years, is Now Leading the Firm's Consumer Group Practice.
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) announced the return of industry veteran John McCook, who rejoins the agency as its Vice President, Consumer.
McCook has more than three decades of public relations experience and previously worked at RPR for 17 years. He has returned to the agency to manage the firm's consumer group practice, overseeing media outreach, strategy, and campaign creation and implementation.
"We are very pleased to welcome John back to the agency," said Richard Rubenstein, President, RPR. "He is a dynamic publicist and I believe his commitment to delivering high-impact exposure will add tremendous value to our clients. His recent experience couldn't be more valuable and makes him an even greater asset to our firm."
Throughout his career, McCook has developed and executed media relations programs on behalf of consumer-lifestyle brands and non-profit organizations, such as City Harvest, Wish-Bone Salad Dressing, Puerto Rico Tourism, Mount Airy Casino and Resort, Applebee's, The National Endowment for Financial Education, The Rubin Museum of Art, Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School, The Dick Clark Auction from Guernsey's Auction House, Mazda, and AMF Bowling, among others.
Prior to his rejoining the firm, McCook taught high school English in the South Bronx and graduated with honors from City College of New York, where he earned a master's degree in special education (grades 7-12).
"I am honored to return to RPR, a firm that I have called home for more than two-thirds of my public relations career," McCook said. "I admire the work ethic and standards for client service which are the hallmark of RPR. I am also proud to work among a highly talented group of professionals who achieve outstanding results for clients."
Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is a leading full-service agency based in New York that produces high-profile communications campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, creative and business development services. Our comprehensive strategy, savvy media expertise and proactive approach shapes and markets a brand's core attributes to generate meaningful results for clients. We represent some of the world's most prominent names in the real estate, business, luxury lifestyle, entertainment, technology, healthcare and non-profit sectors. (www.rubensteinpr.com)
SOURCE Rubenstein PR
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.