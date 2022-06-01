Knowesis Awarded Prime Role on the Defense Health Agency's $10B OMNIBUS IV Military Medical R&D Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis Inc. (Knowesis) was awarded prime positioning for the Defense Health Agency's OMNIBUS IV contract. The potential $10 billion contract vehicle for services supporting military medical research and development programs will be supported by a cohort of companies from the commercial, academic, and nonprofit sectors.
The OMNIBUS IV Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) multiple-award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for task orders in the areas of Research and Development, Research and Development Support Services, Regulatory Processes, and Translational Science Support Services.
"We are proud to be among the list of contractors to win this opportunity," John Broughton, Knowesis Director of Business Development, said of the announcement. "Our expertise in medical and scientific research, along with proficiencies in program evaluation, translational science, data analytics, program management and more, makes us the perfect partner to support the Defense Health Agency's Military Research and Development needs on the OMNIBUS IV contract."
According to SAM.gov, the contract's base ordering period will conclude on June 19, 2027, and a five-year option period would extend work performance through June 19, 2032.
Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Scientific and Medical Research, Computational Sciences, Information Management, Technology and Security, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, and Strategic Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security, and the National Institutes of Health.
Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
SOURCE Knowesis Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.