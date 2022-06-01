Arjo Announces New Single-Use Intraoperative Doppler System

ADDISON, Ill., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 30 years' experience in vascular assessment, Huntleigh, a member of the Arjo family, has strived to provide patients, and the professionals who care for them, innovative solutions that improve outcomes and enhance patient well being. Technological innovations have now enabled the development of a new intraoperative Doppler system that includes a single-use, sterile intraoperative probe and Dopplex DMX Vascular Doppler. This latest system provides immediate evidence of a successful vascular reconstructive procedure by capturing the bloodflow waveforms with the surgical probe and displaying it on the high-resolution color display of the DMX Doppler. The Doppler results can then be stored on the micro SD card for later review or transfer to a computer. Bloodflow sound is also improved with the revolutionary Dynamic Digital Noise Reduction (DDNR) system that eliminates background noise when moving the probe. The probe is single-use and provided sterile to reduce the risk of infection during surgery. By providing quality assurance of blood flow intraoperatively, time and costs of a potential re-operation can be avoided and ischemic time can be significantly reduced. The Dopplex single-use intraoperative probe and DMX Doppler can assist in the performance of safe surgery.
"Quality control is vitally important in performing surgery, if secondary intervention and re-operation are to be avoided. Our Dopplex Single Use Intraoperative System enables surgeons to perform an Intraoperative Doppler ultrasound assessment with sound and waveform display and allows for storage in the Electronic Medical Records for documentation. The system brings high level quality assurance to Patients and Healthcare Providers."
– Simon Larsen, Managing Director
Our exceptional build standards and quality of manufacture and design not only gives outstanding performance, but also durability and a longer product life. The new single-use intraoperative Doppler system offers durability that will give years' worth of continued performance.
About Arjo
At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions are designed to promote a safe and dignified experience through patient handling, medical beds, personal hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, and the prevention of pressure injuries and venous thromboembolism. With 6,500 people worldwide and 65 years caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges.
