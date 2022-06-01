Chatmeter's listings and reputation management solutions now support business locations worldwide

Chatmeter leverages relationships with global providers for international online listings and reputation management
SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter, a reputation management platform for multi-location brands, today announced that the platform now allows businesses to track, manage, and update international reviews and listings with Google, Facebook, Apple, and Bing worldwide.
"International markets offer a significant opportunity to expand our market share," said Chatmeter, Founder and CEO, Collin Holmes. "We've leveraged our existing partnerships with global to expand our Reputation and Listings Management solutions to countries around the globe."
Building a better online reputation at home and across the globe
With Chatmeter, International businesses can now:
- Manage and track listings and reputation data in virtually every country, region, and territory
- Read and respond to reviews in any foreign language
- Ensure the accuracy of local listings domestically and overseas
The company is poised to build on this expansion into international markets by building out partnerships across the globe with local review sites and publishers and tailoring solutions to meet local language standards and preferences.
Creating seamless customer experiences no matter where in the world your business is listed
When entering or updating an organization's international address, phone, and category data, Chatmeter validates the content before it's submitted to providers such as Google, Facebook, Apple, and Bing. This allows Chatmeter to remain the single source of truth for comparing location data with our providers and ensuring that an organization's information is current and correct.
"Helping our customers expand their reach is a priority for Chatmeter," said Mr. Holmes. "We are aggressively building out our platform with globalized capability to better support our global enterprise clients." According to independent research conducted in 2021 on behalf of Chatmeter, the growth outlook for multi-location reputation management and listings solutions is a $6B market potential in their core and adjacent products. "This potential growth will enable us to provide more solutions, analytics, and insights for our global customers who are focused on providing an exceptional customer experience regardless of location," said Holmes.
For more information visit Chatmeter.com.
About Chatmeter
Chatmeter provides multi-location brands with data-driven solutions that deliver breakthrough customer experiences. Our SaaS platform delivers all-in-one reputation and local SEO management tools designed to help brands optimize online visibility, and reputation. Established in 2009, Chatmeter supports multi-location businesses from over 40 industries to create meaningful customer experiences at scale.
