Aviatrix Brings Home the Gold in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology Awards for Best IT Company of the Year for IT Cloud/SaaS

Secure cloud networking leader grabs two Globee® Awards
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, today announced that the Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Aviatrix a Winner in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®. Aviatrix grabbed the Gold Globee® Winner award for "Best IT Company of the Year for IT Cloud/SaaS'' and named Silver Globee® Winner for "Hot Company of the Year IT Cloud/SaaS.''
These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.
Aviatrix provides advanced cloud networking, network security, and operational visibility – with cloud-native simplicity and automation – for more than 600 customers worldwide. The company's proven multi-cloud network reference architecture facilitates the design, deployment, and operation of a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Alibaba Cloud.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Globee Awards as the Best IT Company of the Year for IT Cloud/SaaS," said Michael Welts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aviatrix. "This award further demonstrates our company's recognition that enterprises are challenged by the complexity of cloud network design and management. Our platform simplifies and automates network design and operation, allowing enterprise customers to fully leverage the competitive advantages of the cloud."
More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
"The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."
View all Globee Awards' Information Technology Winners here.
About Aviatrix
Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, delivers advanced cloud networking, network security, and operational visibility required by enterprises with cloud-native simplicity and automation. More than 600 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy, and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification program (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at Aviatrix.com.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
SOURCE Aviatrix
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.