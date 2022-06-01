Front Desk Supply Implements Automation to Streamline and Simplify the Order/Reorder Process for Hospitality Managers Struggling with Staff Shortages

San Diego-based hospitality supplier answers industry feedback by integrating new automated customer experience for hospitality managers struggling with bandwidth challenges

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, announced that it has implemented the first phases of a more streamlined and simplified order/reorder experience to make it easier on hospitality managers strapped for time and facing severe bandwidth issues. In conjunction with the process improvements, Front Desk Supply continues to offer complimentary custom design services for hotel supplies, which can be found at http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/June2022/.

"We hear from hospitality managers that they are still struggling with staffing shortages, and that means more team members taking on more roles, and one of the biggest concerns is securing the necessary supplies to create an optimal experience for guests," said Mark Zisek, Director of Commercial Operations, Front Desk Supply. "As these hotel operators and their managers have implemented new automation to help create efficiencies, we have heard their call for a simpler order/reorder process. Our automated system helps serve their needs." The new system is just rolling out to hotels using the same Management Companies but anticipates rolling out to more and more customers, as the system gets tweaked and enhanced.

Front Desk Supply's new customer order/reorder automated e-commerce solution makes it easier for front desk staff and hospitality operations professionals to go online, add what they need, check out, and have their products delivered in a timely manner.

A recent survey in Hotel Business illustrates the importance of automation. When asked to identify the most important trends in 2022, hospitality professionals listed technology on top, with 54.8% naming automation as 'critical.'

According to the study, on a scale of 1-5, with five being 'extremely important,' 56.2% said automated processes in revenue management would be 'extremely important' in 2022 - a significant increase from 2021 statistics.

"The world has changed since the pandemic, and the hospitality industry is still trying to get settled on its feet after a very challenging time," said Zisek. "Technology saves our customers time and money while ensuring they are easily stocked with the hotel supplies they need from one source and in a timely manner."

Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering a wide variety of items, including key cards, key card holders, custom pens, notepads, stationery, staff ID badges, business cards, dry cleaning bags, valet tags, and concierge tags.

About Front Desk Supply

Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.

Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense.

