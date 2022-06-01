50th ANNIE AWARDS CELEBRATION SET FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023 UCLA - ROYCE HALL

BURBANK, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for ASIFA-Hollywood announced today that its 50th Annual Annie Awards™ recognizing the year's best in the field of animation will return to a live ceremony on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at UCLA's Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA. A list of ceremony Deadlines, Rules & Categories, and the 'Call for Entries' will be announced and available on the Annies website (www.annieawards.org) on Monday, September 12, 2022.
The Annie Awards™ covers 37 categories and include Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Special Productions, Sponsored Films, Short Subjects, Student Films and Outstanding Individual Achievements, as well as the honorary Juried Awards.
Thanks to the generous support from this year's sponsors and advertisers: Platinum Level – Cartoon Network Studios/Warner Bros. Animation, DreamWorks Animation, LA Times, Netflix, Variety and Walt Disney Animation Studios/Pixar Animation Studios; Gold Level – Disney TV Animation, Illumination Entertainment and Riot Games; Silver Level – The Animation Guild LATSE Local 839, Pixar Animation Studios, Sony Pictures Animation and Walt Disney Animation Studios; Bronze Level – Epic Game, GKIDS, Nickelodeon and Skydance Animation; and Education/Nonprofit Level – Sheridan College.
ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it. Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA (Association Internationale du Film d'Animation), supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, animated film preservation, animation open source support, special events, screenings and of course, the annual Annie Awards.
Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for five decades. For more information on the Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org.
