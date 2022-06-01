StorCentric Launches Nexsan EZ-NAS - Network-Attached Storage for SMBs and Enterprise Edge Deployments

Affordable, Easy-to-Deploy and Manage, EZ-NAS Also Provides Add-On Data Backup, Cloud Connector and Ransomware Anomaly Detection

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric®, a data-centric security company, offering a comprehensive portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced the general availability (GA) launch of Nexsan EZ-NAS, network attached storage (NAS). Featuring an easy to configure 1U form factor and four drives with up to 72 TB of raw capacity and 1.5 GB/s of throughput, the new EZ-NAS array is ideal for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises' edge deployments.

The Nexsan EZ-NAS platform delivers advanced enterprise-class features such as in-line compression, AD support and data-at-rest encryption. EZ-NAS also comes with the Retrospect software for optional add-on services, including data backup, cloud connector and ransomware anomaly detection.

"The new Nexsan EZ-NAS product stands apart from every other solution in its class because of its ease of use, functionality, and price point," said Rommel Caparanga, Technology Director, TIM Engineering Systems Solutions Corporation. "This platform is what our customers have been asking for as a solid NAS solution to accommodate current and future data management needs. Further, the reliability of the brand speaks for itself."

"The new EZ-NAS, which delivers Nexsan's award-winning enterprise storage in a form factor and at a price ideal for SMBs and edge use cases, is the perfect fit for many data center applications such as edge repositories, digital video and media workflows, as well as video surveillance deployments," said Surya Varanasi, CTO, StorCentric. "EZ-NAS can also protect high-value data from the unexpected, as a file backup target. With the optional Retrospect software license, the EZ-NAS enables secure backups, data sharing and disaster recovery use cases."

To learn more about the Nexsan EZ-NAS, please visit: please visit: nexsan.com/ez-nas.

About Nexsan

Nexsan® is a global enterprise storage leader, enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage business data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a strong reputation for delivering highly reliable and cost-effective storage while remaining agile to deliver purpose-built storage. Its unique and patented technology addresses evolving, complex enterprise requirements with a comprehensive portfolio of unified storage, block storage and secure data protection. Nexsan is transforming the storage industry by turning data into a business advantage with unmatched security and compliance standards. It is ideal for a variety of use cases including Government, Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Call Centers. Nexsan is part of the StorCentric family of brands. For further information, please visit: http://www.nexsan.com.

About StorCentric

StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and data security-focused data management solutions. The company has shipped over 1 million storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, high-performance and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.

