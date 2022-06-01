EpicentRx Announces Poster Presentation for Phase 2 Randomized Clinical Trial with RRx-001 as an Anti-Mucositis Agent in Locally Advanced Head and Neck Cancer at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

TORREY PINES, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc, a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing oncolytic viruses and small molecules for the treatment of cancer and other inflammatory-driven diseases, today announced that data from a Phase 2 randomized clinical trial with RRx-001 in first line head and neck cancer has been selected for a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting on June 3-7, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Positive results from the completed Phase 2 study called PREVLAR that was carried out in collaboration with Dr. Stephen Sonis, Distinguished Faculty member at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and CMO of Primary Endpoint Solutions and a leading expert in cancer-related oral mucositis, will be presented, highlighting the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of RRx-001 as well as plans to initiate a follow-on trial called KEVLAR.
Details on the company's poster presentation are below:
Abstract Title: Phase 2 pilot trial of RRx-001 as an anti-mucositis agent in head and neck cancer patients treated with chemoradiation (PREVLAR)
Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer
Abstract Number for Publication: 6078
Session Date and Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT
RRx-001 leads EpicentRx's CyNRGY platform as a first-in-class investigational treatment sourced from an exclusively licensed portfolio of aerospace-derived small molecules. RRx-001 is a multifaceted treatment with a dual-functioning mechanism that starts under "normal" conditions, or healthy tissues that are reasonably well-oxygenated, and the activity changes in poorly oxygenated (hypoxic) tissues, which is a distinguishing characteristic of cancerous tumors.
EpicentRx is a leading-edge biopharmaceutical company with a complementary pipeline of small molecule and cancer-targeting virus platforms that represent the next frontier in treating patients with diseases of significant unmet need. With two platforms, CyNRGY and AdAPT, EpicentRx has developed novel therapies and drug delivery devices with emphasis on not just treating the disease but improving quality of life. For more information, visit www.epicentrx.com.
SOURCE EpicentRx, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.