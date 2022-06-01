ProvaMed Recognizes June is Dysphagia Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 2022 is Dysphagia Awareness Month, and Birmingham-based ProvaMed is seeking to make more people aware of what it means to live with a swallowing disorder, while offering relief with their Provale Cup.
ProvaMed Inc. (www.provamed.com), based in Birmingham, Ala., launched the Provale Cup more than 20 years ago with one mission in mind: to give those with dysphagia the chance to enjoy drinking thin liquids again by delivering only small sips, thus eliminating the need for distasteful thickeners. "Someone with dysphagia, quite simply, has trouble swallowing," says Virginia Stewart, Director of Marketing for ProvaMed. "Each year, approximately one in 25 adults in the U.S. will experience a swallowing problem, many of whom will seek treatment from physicians and speech pathologists."
Signs of dysphagia include difficulty chewing, controlling liquids, a sensation of residue or retention in the mouth or throat, and aspiration – or going down the wrong way. "Some people also have trouble coordinating breathing and swallowing, while others may have fatigue from eating and drinking," says Stewart.
In the past, one approach to living with dysphagia included the addition of thickening agents to drinks, so the patient would be less likely to breathe in the liquid and choke. Thickening can create a number of problems, however. Coffee lovers don't like the different texture, and soda drinkers complain that the thickeners remove the bubbly effect. Sometimes the dissatisfaction with thickened liquids results in a patient drinking less, which can cause dehydration. The Provale Cup helps avoid the use of thickened liquids by regulating the volume being swallowed at one time.
Dysphagia is typically not a diagnosis as much as it is a condition secondary to another primary condition. Dysphagia doesn't develop without being caused by a different health condition, including stroke, cancer, Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions, dementia and sometimes trauma. If you or someone you know has difficulty swallowing, they should see a physician, who will likely order a swallowing test to help pinpoint the cause. In many cases, speech pathologists who are swallowing specialists will follow up with treatment.
Contact: Virginia Stewart, Director of Marketing
C 205.515.7819
SOURCE ProvaMed
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.