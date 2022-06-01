The Agency Welcomes New Franchisee in North Atlanta, Georgia

The New Location Becomes 36th Franchise for Global Real Estate Brokerage and First Office in Georgia

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in North Atlanta, Georgia. The new locale is the firm's 36th franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. The North Atlanta office will be led by Managing Partners Chad Lagomarsino and Jeff Beal, who will also serve as Broker of Record. Located in Alpharetta, The Agency North Atlanta will serve buyers and sellers across the Atlanta Metro area and its surrounding suburbs. This marks The Agency's first office in the state of Georgia, adding to the firm's growing list of offices along the east coast.

"We're delighted to introduce The Agency brand to the state of Georgia and enter the highly sought-after market of North Atlanta," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Jeff Beal and Chad Lagomarsino's combined impressive career success and industry experience make them the perfect duo to debut The Agency's global network and cutting-edge solutions to this thriving southern market."

The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year. In 2021, the firm's global expansion reached new heights with a record-breaking launch of 11 new franchises in one year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. In the past 12 months, The Agency has already showcased impressive franchise growth in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, opening offices in Amsterdam; Downtown Toronto; Montreal; Ottawa; Muskoka; Brantford; Naples, Florida; Birmingham; Michigan; Seattle; Washington; Miami, Florida; and now North Atlanta, Georgia.

"We're delighted Chad and Jeff will be leading the charge in North Atlanta as we look forward to bringing our brand to Georgia," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Chad and Jeff are true authorities in this industry and with them at the helm, the Atlanta area will usher in a new era of luxury real estate."

As one of Atlanta's most acclaimed real estate professionals, Jeff Beal brings nearly a decade of local market experience to his role as Managing Partner and Broker of The Agency North Atlanta. A prominent, influential figure in the region's luxury real estate landscape, Jeff is a Certified Foreign Investor Specialist and a Luxury Property Specialist and has received multiple awards for being a top producer across metro Atlanta. Born and raised in Atlanta, Jeff has far-reaching firsthand experience of the region's distinctive properties, both residential and commercial. He has a high-profile client base and represents some of the most exclusive properties in Atlanta—from traditional estates to mountain cabins to build-ready homesites and beyond. Prior to launching his real estate career, Jeff served as a marketing consultant for more than 20 years, working closely with world-famous brands like Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, and McLaren. During this time, he built long-lasting relationships with the entrepreneurs who purchased these vehicles and deepened his understanding of the luxury market. Jeff also achieved his residential real estate appraiser's license, a certification that still guides him as he assesses potential properties for his clients.

"As the real estate market in Atlanta continues to thrive more than ever, we look forward to introducing The Agency's cutting-edge approach to our market," said Jeff Beal. "No other brokerage offers the unmatched marketing power, tools, and technology that The Agency is recognized for, not to mention the level of service and solutions offered to agents and their clients. We are excited for what's to come and look forward to raising the bar for our industry here in North Atlanta."

An award-winning and widely respected real estate authority with more than 25 years of experience—and with hundreds of millions of dollars in sales—Chad Lagomarsino brings a nuanced understanding of the Southeast's distinct real estate market to his role as Managing Partner of The Agency North Atlanta. A longtime top producer and winner of Realtor of the Year and Commercial Realtor of the Year by the Northeast Atlanta Metro Association of Realtors (NAMAR), Chad has a diverse portfolio of expertise—his transactions range from build-ready land to commercial, residential and mixed-use developments. Born and raised in Georgia's capital city, Chad is deeply familiar with the area's residential and commercial real estate market. Known for his resiliency and unshakably calm demeanor, Chad is a seasoned negotiator and provides steady-handed guidance for buyers, sellers, and investors throughout a broad range of processes.

"I am honored to be a steward of The Agency brand as we bring this luxury boutique brokerage and its highly-collaborative culture to North Atlanta," said Chad Lagomarsino. "The Agency is revolutionizing real estate with its groundbreaking approach, concierge client services, creative marketing, and vast global reach. I am confident in our mission of providing the best experience for our agents and clients and I look forward to showcasing the power of The Agency in our market."

With solid infrastructure and a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Agency has grown to over 50 corporately-owned and franchise offices across the globe. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for five consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms in average sales price by sides with a "whopping" $2.5 million average sales price.

In May 2022, The Agency acquired Triplemint, a revolutionary technology-powered, NYC-based firm, in an all-equity transaction. The Agency will adopt Triplemint's proprietary, disruptive technology, and Triplemint will adopt the Agency's innovative, industry-leading brand, forming an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage firm. In tandem with the acquisition, The Agency jointly raised $35 million in growth capital from strategic investors, further positioning the brand for strategic and sustainable global growth.

The Agency North Atlanta will be located at 8000 Avalon Boulevard, Suite 214, Alpharetta, GA 30009.

