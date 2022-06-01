Franklin Farms Chickpea Tofu Launching at Whole Foods Stores Nationwide

Franklin Farms™, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, announced its chickpea tofu product now available at Whole Foods stores nationwide. Franklin Farms Chickpea Tofu is made from chickpeas, offering consumers a soy-free meal solution that is low in fat and allergen free.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin Farms™, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, announced its chickpea tofu product now available at Whole Foods stores nationwide. Franklin Farms Chickpea Tofu is made from chickpeas, offering consumers a soy-free meal solution that is low in fat and allergen free.

In late 2020, the Trends Council at Whole Foods predicted the mighty chickpea would rival cauliflower's popularity, as consumers seek out healthy and delicious allergen-free meal solutions. Rich in fiber, chickpeas have been embraced by shoppers seeking the ultimate plant-based protein. The versatility of the chickpea combined with its familiar delicious taste, ease of use and health benefits are all key components driving its popularity.

"We are excited to partner with Whole Foods Market," said Cindy Wong, Vice President of Sales, Franklin Farms. "We applaud their team for leading efforts in the plant-based space and ensuring their customers have an allergen-free meal option readily available. Our newest innovation, Chickpea Tofu, is a soy-free offering that provides customer 4g of protein, 1g of dietary fiber, 1mg of Iron and 190mg of potassium per 3oz (85g) serving. Chickpeas are a nutrition-packed powerhouse, rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins."

Allergen-free foods are becoming more important to shoppers, as food allergies become more prevalent. One in four Americans (an estimated 85 million people) avoid purchasing products that contain the top nine allergens, and they are spending $19 billion to do so, according to research from Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). This large amount of spending is expected to continue rising; the FARE report found that allergy-friendly food sales are growing at 27% annually.

"Franklin Farms Chickpea Tofu is a superfood that really does it all," added Wong. "This versatile plant-based offering tastes great and is easy to prepare, requiring no draining or pressing. This product can be cubed or sliced, so consumers can quickly and easily enjoy it in wraps, salads, soup, tacos and much more."

Franklin Farms Chickpea Tofu now available at Whole Foods locations nationally. Customers can purchase this plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, cholesterol free, kosher, and soy-free option:

Original Chickpea Tofu, medium-firm in texture, with a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth consistency

Franklin Farms has more than twenty years of expertise in plant-based protein foods and uses only the highest quality ingredients and packaging to provide a healthy selection of plant-based products for any meal of the day. Product offerings including veggie patties, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, Planty Good Patties, and Ground and Vegan Wraps. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious and innovative food.

To learn more about Franklin Farms and its plant-based product offerings or to find the nearest retail location, please visit http://www.franklinfarms.com or email for more information.

About Franklin Farms

Franklin Farms began over 20 years ago as a simple mushroom farm in Franklin, Connecticut. Since then, they have been creating exciting yet good-for-you meatless meals from field to table. Great ingredients make great foods, which is why Franklin Farms starts with flavor-forward, high-quality plant proteins. They offer a range of health-conscious plant-based protein products that span day parts, meal types, and taste profiles. From end to end, Franklin Farms makes it easy and delicious for consumers to cook with and eat great-tasting plant-based proteins. From our farms to a store near you, find the nearest retail location at: https://www.franklinfarms.com/where-to-buy.

