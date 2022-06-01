Transforming a Messy Garage in Just Two Weekends with Easy DIY Products from Leading Manufacturers

Homeowners spend an increasing amount of time in their garage. Whether for hobbies, lawn activities or go come and go, the garage quickly becomes a cluttered space. Leading manufacturers RYOBI, Crates & Pallet and Daich Coatings have come together to offer a way to gain more usable garage space in just two weekends.

New products and ideas from leading manufacturers can help homeowners embrace cleaner, more usable garage space in just two weekends. Dedicate the first weekend to taking a hard look at the accumulated items and throwing out the old junk; a committed family can accomplish this and prep for the new garage in just two days. Then the transformation occurs during the next weekend!

Weekend #1 - Start with the Right Tools

Once the garage is empty, it's time for a reality check. The floor is dirty with built-up grease and oil stains. It's time to power wash that floor and prep the concrete surface for the first step start of a "new and improved" garage.

Start by using the RYOBI 40V 10-Gallon Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum to remove accumulated sawdust, dirt, and debris. The powerful, easy-to-maneuver machine will suck up spills, get into crevices with special tools and floor nozzles, and even reach high nooks with its eight-foot flexible hose.

When the garage floor surface is as clean as possible, it's time to go deeper. Use a pressure washer to deep clean the garage floor before applying a protective coating.

The RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer is a portable, easy-to-use, cordless cleaner without the hassles of gas and electric cords. For deep cleaning, simply add detergent, connect to a hose, push the start button, and begin. Equipped with wheels and a telescoping handle for easy transport, the WHISPER SERIES pressure washer offers quiet cleaning and comes with a quick-connect spray wand with three nozzles. Both the RYOBI Wet/Dry Vacuum and Pressure Washer are part of the RYOBI 40V system of more than 75 products that work on the same battery platform.

Weekend #2 - Getting a New Floor

After making sure the floor has fully dried for several days, next it's time to break out the new DaiHard® MAX Garage Floor Epoxy Kit. This DIY kit covers up to 250 square feet of garage space. It comes in either gray or tan gloss coverings, along with decorative broadcast flakes to add texture and design appeal. Epoxy resins, concrete cleaning crystal, and stir sticks are also included in the kit.

Applied in two easy steps, the industrial-strength flooring from Daich Coatings can be rolled or applied with a squeegee on concrete surfaces. The self-priming formula takes just 24 hours to cure. After that, it resists water, impact, abrasion, chemical damage, U/V, mold, and mildew. Most importantly, DaiHard MAX resists hot tire pickup and offers superior traction for safety throughout the garage surface.

Working Your Way Up

With a clean new floor and empty garage, it's time to get organized.

For all those "must keep" items you couldn't give away, now you can get control of your garage. Start with large steel or heavy-duty plastic units for storage. However, don't simply stick odd-shaped boxes on the shelving. Gain control of clutter with durable wood crates from Crates & Pallet that allow you easy access and good visibility to items used every day. Choose from unfinished and weathered gray crates, available in varying sizes for multiple uses, and with built-in carrying handles. The fan-favorite is the Large Unfinished Crate that can be used alone on a shelf or as a shelf when mounted to the wall.

Then, for out-of-the-way and up-high spaces, add heavy-duty steel shelf brackets from Crates & Pallet. Select from black, gold, or white brackets in various sizes from 6" to 12", depending on style and color choice, with a maximum load weight per pair of 200 to 370 pounds. The lipped decorative shelf brackets are made specifically to fit standard dimensional lumber sizes with ease, and the lipless L shelf brackets allow more flexibility in shelf widths. Paired with shelves of your choice, these brackets bring a contemporary look to your garage while handling heavy loads.

For another option to declutter your garage, check out the RYOBI LINK Modular Storage System. DIY a customized space using 33-inch Wall Rails with integrated mounting cleats compatible with a variety of hooks, shelves, bins, and toolboxes that link into place. This modular system makes it easy to organize, access, and transport tools, bikes, sports gear, cleaning items, and more.

RYOBI and Crates & Pallet products recommended for the garage clean up and storage transformation are available at The Home Depot®. Daich Coatings products are available at Lowe's®.

