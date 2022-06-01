Goalcast Expands FAST Reach In Distribution Deal With DistroTV

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Goalcast continues to broaden its availability to cord-cutters through a FAST licensing agreement with DistroTV, the nation's largest, independent free, ad-supported streaming TV service.
DistroTV's line-up includes a diverse roster of premium content with more than 200 free live channels, featuring the best free shows and free movies from the US, Canada, UK and all around the world. Consumers can watch live shows, live sports, live news, music, movies, and entertainment anytime, anywhere and always for free.
"At DistroTV, our mission is to provide our growing and diverse global audience with content that meets their unique interests and passions," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. "We are thrilled to welcome Goalcast to our content library, and grant our viewers access to Goalcast's stimulating documentaries."
"We are so elated to welcome Goalcast as a free streaming channel to our growing content lineup," said Rajesh Nair, VP of business development and content acquisition, DistroTV. "We built this channel from scratch and will stream it to our growing audience in India, as well as worldwide. It is a true testament to the work we do at DistroTV to provide engaging and entertaining content to viewers near and far."
Goalcast helps millions of people to live life with purpose through thought-provoking documentaries, speeches and short films. Founded in 2016, the brand has earned over 50 million fans with more than 500 million video views every month, making it one of the fastest-growing empowering media companies in the world. DistroTV viewers will now have access to Goalcast's collection of stories that uncover the greatest life lessons of today's most inspiring people.
"Similar to DistroTV, Goalcast is on a mission to provide exceptional content to a global audience. We have found that there is no better way to empower people to make positive changes in their lives, than by sharing inspiring stories of challenge and triumph", says Cyrus Gorjipour, CEO and co-founder of Goalcast. "We are committed to sharing stories from people who are living the impossible across the globe and are thrilled to count DistroTV among our FAST partners who enable us to amplify our impact."
Interested viewers can stream DistroTV for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, LG TV, Samsung TV, Sony TV, iOS, or Android, or on the web by visiting distro.tv/live/goalcast/
SOURCE Goalcast
