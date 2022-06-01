Edible Introduces New Dessert Boards to Feed a Crowd

Boards Packed with Fresh Fruit, Chocolate, Brownies, Cookies, Cupcakes and Cheesecake
ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside charcuterie boards, Edible has a sweet way to wow your party guests and earn extra brownie points with their new dessert boards. These Instagram-worthy creations are full of fresh fruit, chocolate, and baked goods. The dessert boards are designed to feed a crowd and can serve up to 15 people.
The new Edible Signature Dessert Board and Ultimate Dessert Board will be available for order online and in Edible's more than 900 stores starting May 23, 2022. Pricing starts at $179.99. On June 20, 2022, a new Birthday Party Dessert Board with celebration cupcakes will also be available.
The boards include brownies, an assortment of cheesecake and cookies; fresh strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, grapes and orange slices; chocolate and vanilla cupcakes; chocolate and white chocolate swizzle strawberries, apple wedges and pineapple; and double dipped bananas. The Ultimate Dessert Board is larger and also includes peanut butter cups, Jordan crackers and pecan patties.
"Charcuterie boards are always a hit, and our new Edible dessert boards are a perfectly sweet complement for parties big or small," said Angela Johnson, VP of Innovation and Merchandising of Edible. "The dessert boards have something for everyone, whether your sweet tooth craves fresh fruit, chocolate, or a brownie, cookie, cupcake or cheesecake."
The new Signature and Birthday Party Dessert Boards will also be available in Canada, with the Ultimate Dessert Board launching at a later date. Pricing in Canada starts at $209.99.
Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 900 Edible locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.ediblearrangements.com.
Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 900 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises'' and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.
IMAGES: HERE
MEDIA CONTACT:
Media@edible.com
786.605.9228
SOURCE Edible Brands
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.