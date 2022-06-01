Journera Announces Series B-1 Funding Round led by B Capital

Andreessen Horowitz, BCG and PAR Capital Ventures Participate in Round

CHICAGO , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, recognized as one of the World's 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies by Fast Company and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, today announced its Series B-1 funding round as the company expands its real-time data exchange platform across the travel industry. The round provides $10 million in additional capital for market expansion.

The round was led by B Capital and joined by existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and BCG. PAR Capital, the storied travel industry private investment fund, is a new investor in Journera.

"We are pleased with the commitment of both existing and new investors to our vision for journey-centric travel industry," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "After the disruption of a global pandemic, the travel industry is entering a period of unprecedented innovation and growth where our new approach to data and marketing is enabled across the entirety of the travel ecosystem."

"With our deep experience in enterprise software, we fully appreciate the Journera value proposition," said Allen Duan, General Partner, B Capital Group. "We view the importance of data and digitization to the travel industry as a tremendous transformation opportunity that Journera will help enable."

"We are pleased to be able to invest in Journera and Jeff's vision for a journey-centric travel industry." said Paul Reeder, CEO, PAR Capital Ventures. "As it takes hold, this is an important step to bolster travel industry P&Ls and customer satisfaction."

The Journera platform brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers and travel companies – from identifying potential customers who are planning journeys, better anticipating their needs throughout the whole journey, and offering new services and experiences based on the traveler's real-time needs.

Journera has recently commercialized its Journey Aware product, which helps travel providers and tourism marketers know which customers are traveling where and when. For destination marketing organizations, this capability allows for highly targeted advertising buys focused on the most likely customers for their market. Airlines, hotels and other travel providers use Journey Aware to pinpoint travelers to a given market who don't yet have air, hotel or car reservations.

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

