Otera Capital Opens Office in New York City

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otera Capital ("Otera"), a major institutional investor based in Canada and which has been active in commercial real estate financing in the United States, announced it has opened an office in New York City via its wholly-owned subsidiary Otera Capital U.S. Inc. ("Otera US"). The office will be led by Alfred Trivilino, Managing Director, U.S. Real Estate Credit.
The new office will focus on referring high quality commercial real estate financing opportunities as well as developing and maintaining relationships with top tier stakeholders in real estate investments in the U.S. The New York office will provide advisory services to Otera's Canadian Investment Team on a variety of U.S. credit investments consisting of construction, bridge and term loans.
"The addition of the New York office will strengthen Otera's presence in the U.S. and facilitates the delivery of even more personalized services to our clients. This further demonstrates our commitment to and the importance of the U.S. market to the long-term growth and diversification of Otera's portfolio" said Rana Ghorayeb, Otera's President and Chief Executive Officer.
"We are delighted to have Alfred's leadership and experience to assist us in the execution of our growth and diversification strategy" said Paul Chin, Otera's Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. "He brings strong relationships and extensive experience in all types of real estate financings, as well as an in-depth knowledge of the major U.S. real estate markets and stakeholders. His involvement will further strengthen our presence and help us in establishing long term partnerships in the U.S. and facilitate the efficient execution of transactions." Chin added.
With over U.S. $21 billion in assets under management and a vertically integrated team of commercial real estate lending professionals, Otera Capital is a major institutional investor active in commercial real estate financing across North America. Based in Montreal with offices in New York and Toronto, Otera is known for its expertise, professionalism, and reliability. Otera Capital is a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ"), a global investment manager with U.S. $332 billion in assets under management. Otera offers a wide range of commercial real estate financing solutions tailored to the needs of clients and partners in a variety of markets and asset classes including multi-family, office, life sciences, industrial, mixed-use and selective alternative sectors.
SOURCE Otera
