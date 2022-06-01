Mazda Reports May Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 15,312 vehicles, a decrease of 63.7 percent compared to May 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 127,673 vehicles; a decrease of 18.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in May, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 60.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,077 vehicles in May, a decrease of 26 percent compared to May 2021.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 3,974 vehicles, a decrease of 31.5 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.5 percent, with 22,892 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 2,138 vehicles, a decrease of 44.7 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 33.4 percent, with 14,031 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
May
May
YOY %
% MTD
May
May
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
904
4,525
(80.0)%
(78.4)%
13,990
18,311
(23.6)%
(23.6)%
Mazda 3 Sdn
405
2,874
(85.9)%
(84.7)%
5470
11,756
(53.5)%
(53.5)%
Mazda 3 HB
499
1,651
(69.8)%
(67.3)%
8520
6,555
30.0%
30.0%
Mazda6
2
2,335
(99.9)%
(99.9)%
334
8,137
(95.9)%
(95.9)%
MX-5 Miata
405
1,397
(71.0)%
(68.6)%
2,668
5,450
(51.0)%
(51.0)%
MX-5
160
515
(68.9)%
(66.3)%
908
2,197
(58.7)%
(58.7)%
MXR
245
882
(72.2)%
(69.9)%
1760
3,253
(45.9)%
(45.9)%
CX-3
-
967
-
-
-
3,373
-
-
CX-30
2,955
7,959
(62.9)%
(59.8)%
16994
28,080
(39.5)%
(39.5)%
CX-5
8,093
20,595
(60.7)%
(57.4)%
75150
76,227
(1.4)%
(1.4)%
CX-9
1,453
4,409
(67.0)%
(64.3)%
15023
16,983
(11.5)%
(11.5)%
CX-50
1,465
0
-
-
3221
0
-
-
MX-30
35
0
-
-
293
0
-
-
CARS
1,311
8,257
(84.1)%
(82.8)%
16,992
31,898
(46.7)%
(46.7)%
TRUCKS
14,001
33,930
(58.7)%
(55.3)%
110,681
124,664
(11.2)%
(11.2)%
TOTAL
15,312
42,187
(63.7)%
(60.7)%
127,673
156,562
(18.5)%
(18.5)%
*Selling Days
24
26
126
126
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.