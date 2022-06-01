Atwater Police to Convert Body Camera Footage into Officer Performance Metrics

Truleo's Automated Body Camera Review and Analysis Platform Delivers Customer Service Metrics Empowering Police Departments to Optimize Officer Training and Accountability.
CHICAGO , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo, the leading provider of automated body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced that Atwater Police Department has signed on to leverage the company's body camera data analysis platform.
Law enforcement continues to struggle to keep up with the overwhelming volume of data generated by police body-worn cameras with less than 0.1% of footage ever being analyzed. Some departments in California conduct random reviews of a few videos each month but Truleo's body camera analytics platform converts 100% of all videos into searchable "Baseball Card Stats for Cops." Truleo leverages natural language processing (NLP) to automatically classify events such as a use of force, detainment, or an arrest. Truleo also analyzes the language the officer uses and can detect both risky and professional behaviors. This technology bridges the gap between the public and the police, providing unprecedented insights into everyday interactions.
"The vast majority of police interactions are positive, and we can highlight that to help a department promote best practices," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of Truleo. "But we can also identify officers with low professionalism scores so that command staff can be aware and take corrective actions. I have a great deal of respect for Chief Salvador, who is an early adopter committed to leveraging cutting edge technology to ensure Atwater maintains a high level of professionalism.
"We invested a lot of money in body cameras and Truleo helps us earn a higher return on that investment for our community," said Michael Salvador, Chief of Police for Atwater PD. "We will leverage Truleo to automate our review processes and create quality-of-service metrics. These metrics will enable our department to ensure we maintain the absolute highest levels of professionalism for our community."
About Truleo
Truleo provides automated review and analysis of police body camera data. Truleo's customer service metrics help agencies promote best practices, train new officers and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co.
