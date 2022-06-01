Rare & Forever Diamonds Announces Blockchain Technology to Establish Permanent Record of Ownership Through Digital Representation, Providing Transparency and Security

NFT Provides Quick Access to Diamond's Credentials
ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare & Forever, a brand of natural diamonds that are graded with artificial intelligence (A.I.) for the highest quality and consistency, today announced the launch of blockchain technology to commemorate each diamond's authenticity and credentials. The secure chain of custody confirms that a diamond is natural in origin, ethically sourced, accurately graded, and cut for beauty. It also shows proof of ownership.
"Providing a permanent record of quality and ownership is an extension of our commitment to bringing authenticity and transparency to the diamond buying experience," said Chris Croteau, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Rare & Forever. "Blockchain technology takes the mystery out of diamond buying, giving consumers peace of mind so that they can feel confident in their purchase."
Blockchain technology outlines the unique journey of each Rare & Forever diamond—from ethical sourcing to ownership. It demonstrates proof that a diamond was graded with cutting edge A.I. technology, screened for brown, green and milky hues (BGM) that detract from its value, and inscribed with Rare & Forever's permanent ionic table inscription.
Rare & Forever also provides consumers with the option to purchase a non-fungible token (NFT). This immutable digital record of a diamond's credentials is perfect for insurance purposes and easy reference. It can live in a digital wallet.
"The use of blockchain technology provides another tool to help us educate customers and earn their trust," said Larry Sanders, Registered Jeweler American Gem Society, IJO Master Jeweler, and President and CEO of Sanders Jewelers. "Now we can offer them high quality diamonds that are accurately and consistently graded with the most advanced technology on earth, and provide digital proof of authenticity and ownership."
Rare & Forever is the only diamond brand to offer blockchain technology to brick and mortar stores in a significant way, helping them compete with online retailers.
Rare & Forever diamonds offer an Upgrade for Life Program that guarantees buyers the value of their purchase and facilitates upgrades. Purchases also come with the satisfaction of knowing Rare & Forever is a proud supporter of Diamonds Do Good, a global non-profit organization supporting programs that develop and empower people in natural diamond communities, and C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, a local organization that provides emotional, educational, social, and financial assistance to families with children who have cancer or a blood disorder.
The Rare & Forever diamond collections are available only through Rare & Forever authorized jewelers. Purchasing from a local business, rather than a large online retailer, enables buyers to view their diamond in person and receive guidance and expertise from a knowledgeable, trustworthy source. For more information on becoming an authorized Rare & Forever jeweler, see https://become.rareandforever.com/learn-more/.
Also visit RDI Diamonds/Rare & Forever at the JCK Show in booth #10075, June 10-13, 2022. To book an appointment at the show, visit https://appointments.rdidiamonds.com/.
Media Contacts:
Shannon Wojcik
585-831-6267
shannon@rkgcomms.com
SOURCE RDI Diamonds
